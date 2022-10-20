The Oppo Find N is one of the most exciting foldable devices on the market, but despite some of our Android Police writers being allowed to try it out, the phone hasn’t gone on sale outside of China. There is hope that future Oppo foldable devices will be available outside of China, though. A leak in August suggested that the brand may bring its next two foldable phones to Europe. Now, we've heard about those two rumored phones in more detail.

The specs for both devices have leaked, and the general design matches what we’ve heard in that previous report. The Oppo Find N2 is a book-like foldable phone with a similar design to the original Find N, and it has remarkably similar specs if this leak from Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena) is to be believed.

According to the source, the Find N2 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a 7.1-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, and a 4,520mAh battery. Those specs are very similar to the first generation, but the battery is a touch bigger, and that’s a newer chipset inside the phone. The leak says the back of the phone will be covered in faux leather, and you’ll be able to buy it in black, white, or green.

Earlier this week, Digital Chat Station also shared details about the other foldable. As previously suggested, this would have a different design with a clamshell look similar to the Galaxy Z Flip series. According to this leak, it will feature a 6.8-inch main screen with a 3.26-inch inner screen. There will be a 4,300mAh battery, a 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie camera.

Neither of these leaks confirms whether the phones will be released outside of China; if it is, it’s doubtful it’ll be readily available for those in the US. Oppo doesn’t sell its devices in the United States, but we may see this foldable come to markets such as India or Europe.