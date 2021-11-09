Oppo's Find X series is the company’s most premium smartphone lineup, with past models including the innovative Oppo Find X with its pop-up cameras, followed up by the more generic but still impressive Find X2 and Find X3. Usually, Oppo refreshes the Find X series around March every year. That's a while off, but we already have our first solid leak (via GSMArena) regarding a possible feature of the Find X4. According to Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster on Weibo, the upcoming Oppo Find X4 could come with the fastest charging of any smartphone.

While a few manufacturers have showcased 125W fast charging capabilities, we’ve not seen it in a consumer product yet. Unless some other brand launches a phone with a 125W fast charging sooner, Oppo will be the first company to feature this insanely fast charging speed. Currently, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is the market leader with support for 120W wired charging.

Oppo unveiled the 125W charger a few months back along with other options such as a 50W wall charger, a 65W AirVOOC wireless pad, and a 110W mini flash charger. The 125W full-size flash charger that Oppo showed off earlier this year supplies 20V and 6.25A to the phone in order to deliver the 125W. With this charger, the phone will be able to go from 0-100% in just 20 minutes (for a 4,000mAh battery).

The Oppo Find X3 series offers 65W fast charging so with its next-gen device, Oppo is certainly looking to take things to the next level. Apart from the rumored charging speed of the Oppo Find X4, there is currently no other information, but we can expect the device to feature the latest Qualcomm chipset. Oppo seemingly has a plan to follow in the footsteps of Samsung, Huawei, Google, and Apple by designing its own processors, though production isn't tipped until 2023 at the earliest.

Everything I hate about Google's new Material You design system Google's new design system still has a long way to go

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email