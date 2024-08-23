Key Takeaways Oppo's Find X8 series aims to regain relevance in the Android market with impressive camera capabilities and powerful specs.

The Find X8 Pro is rumored to feature a 10x periscope lens for enhanced zoom, potentially rivaling top camera phones.

The regular Find X8 is tipped to have a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 3x periscope zoom—no 10x zoom here.

The Find X8 series is Oppo’s shot at clawing back some relevance in the Android market. If the company plays its cards right, the Find X8 could be the lifeline it needs, and a new leak hints at some exciting specs, especially for the Pro model, which is expected to see a major boost in its zoom lens capabilities.

Smartprix has spilled the beans on Oppo’s Find X8 series, thanks to insider tips from Yogesh Brar (via Android Authority). Unlike last year’s Find X7 series, Oppo is supposedly bringing back the Pro model with the Find X8 Pro. This time, it’s said to pack a killer camera setup: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 3x telephoto lens, and a 10x periscope telephoto camera.

If the report holds true, the Find X series is about to make a big jump in camera zoom. The Find X7 Ultra, with its 6x max zoom, couldn’t quite match the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 10x zoom. But the Find X8 Pro’s rumored 10x periscope lens might just put Oppo back in the ring, giving the best camera phones a run for their money.

On the flip side, the Find X8 is rumored to come with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 3x periscope telephoto camera—so don’t expect that 10x periscope zoom here. The report doesn’t mention an Ultra model, but earlier leaks hinted that the Find X8 Ultra might pack a killer setup with four separate 50MP sensors.

The standard and Pro models could have nearly the same specs

As for the rest of the specs, the Find X8 Pro is expected to sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K micro-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will likely be the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. To keep you going all day, Oppo might pack in a hefty 5,700mAh battery with fast charging tech that could hit speeds of up to 100W.

On the other hand, the standard Find X8 is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s expected to run on the same MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. To keep it powered, Oppo might include a 5,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging tech.

The Find X8 is tipped to show off a glass body and a color lineup that includes black, white, blue, and pink—because who doesn’t love more choices? The Pro model might keep it simple with black, white, and blue. Oppo will probably unveil it in China first, with a potential European debut at Mobile World Congress in February 2025. Given how the Find X series usually goes, the Find X8 is primed to be the next big thing—or at least, that’s what Oppo is hoping for.