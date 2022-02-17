We're still early in 2022, which means there's plenty of time for new smartphones to come out of nowhere and surprise us with their performance, design, cameras, and more. We've spotted the Oppo Find X5 series — especially the top-of-the-line Pro model — leaking out a few times over the last couple of months, showing off some unexpectedly promising photo-taking prowess. Now we know precisely when we're going to get our first official glimpse at what these phones can do.

Oppo is set to unveil the Find X5 series on February 24th, 2022, livestreaming its event online at 11:00 GMT (6:00 AM EST). Along with this announcement, the company has confirmed several factors about its phones. Of course, if you've been following along with recent leaks, nothing here will come as much of a surprise.

First off, the Find X5 Pro will sport Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the same chipset we expect to see in most flagship smartphones throughout 2022. We're also expecting to see the Find X5 and X5 Lite announced at this event, though if recent rumors are correct, neither will utilize the same processor. Instead, expect to see last year's Snapdragon 888 in the vanilla X5, while the X5 Lite gets a MediaTek Dimensity 900.

If you've had your eye on the Find X5 Pro, of course, you know the most exciting thing about it isn't the refreshed design or its internal specs — it's the camera. Oppo announced the MariSilicon X imaging NPU back in December, the company's first-ever custom processor designed to improve image processing. According to today's press release, the Find X5 will be capable of real-time RAW processing and 4K AI performance up to 20 times faster than before. Oppo is also emphasizing improved night shots, though we'll have to wait until the device is in our hands to determine whether those claims hold up.

In addition to its high-end specs, the Find X5 Pro showcases a unique design that sets it apart from much of the competition. With the event just a week away, it won't be long until we learn everything there is to know about the Pro — and its smaller, less-powerful siblings.

Chrome OS Flex promises to make your old Windows or Mac laptop usable again, for free CloudReady’s legacy is about to go live, but it looks like it might have some of the same limitations

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email