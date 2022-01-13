The first leak regarding the upcoming Oppo Find X5 series surfaced last month, showing us what the phones are likely to look like. We still aren't sure if those renders depict the design of the Find X5 or X5 Pro, but we now know a little bit more about the latter as its specs have been shared by a couple of different sources. It's all very much as you'd expect for a 2022 flagship phone, but we can't help but notice the similarities with another hotly-anticipated Android release.

According to the trustworthy Digital Chat Station (on Weibo), via Abhishek Yadav/91Mobiles, the Oppo Find X5 Pro's model number is PFEM10. Unsurprisingly, it's rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with a complementary MariSilicon X NPU/ISP. The 120Hz, 2K AMOLED LTPO display is said to measure 6.7-inches.

It'll apparently pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. That intriguingly-shaped camera module on the back is said to contain a 50MP main shooter with OIS alongside a 50MP ultra-wide (both reportedly Sony IMX766) and an additional 13MP camera of unknown utility. On the front, we can expect a 32MP selfie cam. The Goodix G7 under-display fingerprint sensor is also mentioned.

In case you're wondering, we expect the Find X5 series to be so named because the number four is considered unlucky in Oppo's homeland China, so the number is often skipped over when naming new products. Don't worry, you didn't completely miss the Find X4.

Aside from the design and some slight tweaks to the rear camera setup, these specs are eerily reminiscent of the recently announced OnePlus 10 Pro, which is no great surprise given the two BBK sub-brands are in the process of merging their operations ever-closer. So much so that OnePlus phones now just run a slightly modified version of ColorOS and the company hasn't even bothered to rename the charging tech for its latest release — it's SuperVOOV all the way now.

While this is all rather predictable, it does dampen the excitement somewhat. Across the last couple of generations of Android flagships, we haven't seen too many novel or distinguishing features. This could just mean that the market has matured and that truly exciting new technologies will be fewer and farther between over the next few years, or it could mean OEMs are increasingly playing it safe. Either way, let's hope 2022 isn't awash with bland slabs of almost identical hardware. Look at these mad patents from Oppo and OnePlus' other sister brand, Vivo — that's what we want to see.

