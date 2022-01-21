Foldable phones might not be for everyone just yet, but they are a growing segment of the smartphone market — Samsung reported that it sold four times as many foldables in 2021 as it did in 2020. Not to be left behind, Oppo has joined the foldable fray with the Find N, a top-of-the-line flagship phone (with a price to match). Will that investment hold up to a little abuse? A new JRE torture-test video looks to find out.

Zach at JerryRigEverything puts the Find N through its paces to learn just how much abuse it can withstand. When it comes to resisting scratches the outer screen and back panels hold up admirably. They're all made from Gorilla Glass Victus which rates at a 6 on the Mohs hardness scale — it’s one of the toughest glasses out right now and the textured glass panel on the back of the phone actually wears down the razor used to scratch test it.

By necessity, the internal screen is much softer. Although there is a thin layer of glass sandwiched within the multilayer display, it’s not on top, and the outer plastic layer is soft enough to be scratched with a sharp fingernail (which is par for the course with foldables). The handset's frame is aluminum and scratching removes the top anodized layer.

Unsurprisingly, the phone doesn’t budge when Zach tries to bend it while it’s closed. And when he tries to bend it backwards, it holds up like a champ. A final exposure test subjects the phone to a lifetime's worth of dirt in one go — even when opened and closed and rubbed with soil, the hinge operates smoothly and quietly.

All in all, Oppo’s Find N looks just as tough as any of Samsung’s foldables. Unfortunately for foldable fans, this one isn’t officially available outside of China.

