Oppo’s next big operating system update will be based on Android 13, and the company has confirmed we’ll be learning about how it differs from Google’s base software on August 18th. A new teaser from the company confirms it is hosting a global launch event for the new version of its software that will begin at 7 am ET.

The company has yet to confirm any specific features for its upgraded software, but it does note that most of what makes Android 13 worthwhile will make its way to Oppo phones. In a press release, Oppo says, “ColorOS 13 integrates with Android 13’s underlying safety and privacy features, and provides customization features similar to Google’s Material You.”

Source: Oppo

Oppo hasn’t confirmed which phones will get the software first. A current beta for ColorOS 13 had the Oppo Find N, Find X5, and the Find X5 Pro all upgradeable to the preview build of the software. As that was the case, we’d expect these three handsets to be in the mix for the first devices to run the final software. That said, an earlier leak from 91mobiles suggested the Oppo Reno 8 series will be the first to get the upgrade.

Oppo hasn’t yet shared a timeline for when the final ColorOS 13 software will roll out, so we expect to hear about that during the August 18th event. If you’re desperate to get ColorOS 13 on your device, you can sign up for a beta program, but it’s limited. Only 1,000 users are let in at a time, and it’s only available in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, UAE, France, and Australia.

It’ll be interesting to see how the new software differs from the previously announced OxygenOS 13 for OnePlus phones. Oppo’s ColorOS now shares a codebase with OnePlus’s software, so the similarities are likely to be noticeable. OnePlus and Oppo were previously set to share a user interface design across products, but pushback from OnePlus fans meant the company decided to call off the merger in early 2022.