Oppo had a big event in China today, announcing many new impressive products with limited global availability. The lineup included new phones, earphones, a tablet, and a new smartwatch. While others are unlikely to be available in the West, the Oppo Watch X2 Mini just might.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra was the star of the show, while the Find X8s is likely to be the base for the upcoming OnePlus 13T. Similarly, the Oppo Watch X2 Mini might be on its way outside of China as the OnePlus Watch 3 Mini.

A familiar figure