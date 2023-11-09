Summary Oppo's collaboration with Hasselblad continues to enhance its smartphone cameras with innovative color science, and this partnership extends to future flagship phones like the Find X7 series and OnePlus 12.

The HyperTone camera system, found in Oppo's flagship phones, offers advanced features like the HyperTone All Main Camera System, HyperTone Image Engine, and HyperTone ProXDR Display, promising better image clarity, reduced noise, and enhanced portrait mode.

The collaboration aims to perfect color science in smartphone photography, exploring not only camera improvements but also advancements in displays and software, with Oppo's HyperTone ProXDA Display offering a wider range of colors and brightness levels.

Oppo's Find X5 stepped up its camera game thanks to a partnership with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad in 2022. The collaboration has been all about jazzing up Oppo's smartphone cameras with color science innovations. And this trend isn't stopping anytime soon. Oppo is still chasing the camera crown, extending its partnership with Hasselblad to cook up even more powerful camera systems for its future flagship smartphones.

At a photography forum in France, Oppo unveiled its new project with Hasselblad—the HyperTone camera system—for its 2024 flagship phones. It'll start with the Oppo Find X7 series, but it's expected to come to the OnePlus 12 and Oppo Reno 11 too, as per journalist Basil Kronfli on X (formerly Twitter).

Oppo's HyperTone camera system was first seen in flagships like the Find X6 and the Find N3, and it's basically a bunch of fancy-sounding tech that promises to make your photos look better. It's got some nifty technical features under its hood, including the HyperTone All Main Camera System, the HyperTone Image Engine, and the HyperTone ProXDR Display.

The Chinese phone maker's alliance with Hasselblad has been all about perfecting color science. They've been obsessed with giving portraits that "most natural skin tone possible" vibe. Now, they're taking it up a notch, and it's not just about better cameras anymore; the companies are diving into displays and software as well.

HyperTone's Image Engine tackles pesky issues like distortion using computational photography magic. According to Oppo, this tech is set to boost image clarity by 30% and slash noise by 60% through a blend of AI RAW fusion and advanced tone mapping tricks.

The Extra HD Algorithm demands some serious computing muscle, but it promises cleaner pictures once it's done its thing. Sure, it might sound like marketing jargon, but the fact that Hasselblad is part of the development has us intrigued.

Oppo's new HyperTone Camera System will also make portrait mode look even better. It'll be able to create 3D portraits with subtle tonal shifts, ensuring smooth lighting and shadows without over-brightening the face. Plus, there'll be a whopping 45 times more skin tone colors for precise results. And if you love that cinematic touch, the new Bokeh Flare Portrait feature lets you nail those out-of-focus effects.

Finally, Oppo says the HyperTone ProXDA Display will make the photo-viewing experience better by recording the brightness of a gazillion pixels (okay, 12 million) and cranking up the screen's dynamic range by eight times. This means that the screen will be able to show a wider range of colors and brightness levels.

Oppo's latest collaboration with Hasselblad might not shock anyone who's been keeping up. Its subsidiary, OnePlus, pulled off the same stunt back in 2021, and since then, Hasselblad's name has been plastered on models like the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 10 Pro, supposedly sprinkling some of its photographic magic into the camera software. However, pinpointing exactly what Hasselblad brought to the table has been a bit of a head-scratcher.