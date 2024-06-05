Summary Oppo is committed to making AI phones accessible to all users, bringing generative AI features to all product lines.

This comes on the heels of the company utilizing Gemini 1.0 Ultra on devices earlier this year.

With ties to OnePlus and Realme, upcoming AI features from Oppo will likely extend to other BBK Electronics-owned smartphones.

Earlier this year, we learned that OnePlus and Oppo, both BBK Electronics-owned companies, were using Gemini 1.0 Ultra to bring AI-enabled features to their phones. Besides using the model, the two companies were also reported to be integrating Google's Cloud AI products, which would bring functionality like summarizing news and audio to Oppo and OnePlus devices. All of this came alongside word that both manufacturers are also reportedly developing their own AI tools.

At the time, it was expected that AI-enabled features would only make their way to Oppo's flagship phones, with the company stating that the Reno 11 series would be equipped with generative AI capabilities. Now, it looks like the features won't be limited to just flagships. In a new press release, Oppo announced that it is committed to bringing AI features to all of its smartphones, and wants them not to remain exclusive flagships (via Android Authority).

Related Google is bringing its most advanced Gemini AI to OnePlus phones Summarizing news articles and more AI features are coming to OnePlus and Oppo phones

"With our relentless efforts and commitment, OPPO aims to make AI phones accessible to everyone," said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services at Oppo. "For the first time in the industry, OPPO is bringing generative AI to all product lines. By the end of this year, we expect to bring generative AI features to about 50 million users."

Forging solid partnerships that might benefit OnePlus and Realme too

The Chinese smartphone giant added that it is working closely with Google to bring Gemini LLMs to the Oppo Reno 12 series and the company's next Find X flagship, which should bring features like AI Writer and AI Recording Summaries to Oppo devices. Elsewhere, the company is also partnering with MediaTek, which should help Oppo fine-tune its chips to offer enhanced "chip storage and computational efficiency" on future devices. Elsewhere, MediaTek has recently revealed its refreshed Dimensity 9300+ chipset with a focus on AI.

Lastly, Oppo also revealed that its partnership with Microsoft should bring a more efficient and accurate natural voice and text conversion experience with AI on its devices, paired with "improved connectivity between desktop AI and phones."

And while Oppo didn't say this explicitly in its press release, it is very likely that the upcoming AI features, be it Oppo's own or borrowed from Google/Microsoft, will start making their way to Realme and OnePlus devices. OnePlus' OxygenOS shares its codebase with Oppo's ColorOS, and the two companies are owned by the same corporation: BBK Electronics. Similarly, Realme, once a sub-brand of Oppo, uses Realme UI based on Oppo's ColorOS. Realme, too, is owned by BBK Electronics.

Today's announcement is coming on the heels of the Oppo Find X7 Ultra's debut, which — while locked to China for now — certainly seems to provide a promising camera experience. With any luck, its hardware might arrive stateside in future OnePlus devices.