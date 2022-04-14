Oppo’s Reno series has been a bit of a fan favorite since its introduction back in 2019, owing its following largely to its design-first approach. Performance usually takes the back seat to unconventional design flourishes: The original Reno featured a weird pivot-hinge selfie camera while the latest model – the Reno7 Pro – features an honest-to-goodness notification light. But now, a new rumor points to possible upgrades in the performance department with the next generation.

The Oppo Reno8 will be the very first to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, info shared by leaker Digital Chat Station suggests (via Gizmochina). Qualcomm recently ditched its triple-digit numbering scheme, starting with its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, in favor of a simpler series-and-generation number format. That makes the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 the second mobile processor to arrive with the updated naming scheme. According to a previous leak, the chip is positioned under the 8 Gen 1 and will probably be an upper-mid-range offering with impressive performance – fast, but just a notch below flagship-level.

Digital Chat Station also mentions that the Reno8 series will make use of the MariSilicon X chip, which made its debut with the Find X5 series. The custom ISP aims to boost low-light performance and photo processing speeds. Aside from the processing prowess, the Oppo Reno8 is expected to pack a 120Hz 6.55-inch display, a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring Sony's IMX766 sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 displays are mysteriously failing

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author