Smartphone design trends come and go, and sometimes that means making some uncomfortable adjustments, whether that's saying goodbye to the stalwart analog headphone jack, or getting used to the presence of notches on your screen. Maybe one of the most fondly remembered hardware features that's largely passed us by is the use of notification LEDs. While most of us will make do with AoDs or other software replacements, it's looking like one manufacturer might actually have a fresh new take on the idea, as some teasers surface of the upcoming Oppo Reno7.

The Oppo Reno7 series (Pro module pictured here) is set to launch in China later this week, and plenty of details about the hardware have already emerged. But maybe the most interesting glimpse we've gotten yet concerns what's going on around the phone's rear camera package:

The text in that image talks about an industry-first optical fiber “breathing” light, but does that mean it's going to be used for notifications? At least, while “ring lights” for cameras may be a thing, the size and edge placement of the system we see here feels ill-suited for such a purpose. Thankfully, a video teaser helps shed a little light (pun not intended but still appreciated) on the situation with a description of its notification-like response to different phone behaviors.

That looks neat as hell, and we can't wait to hear more about how Oppo's system works.

