Oppo’s latest series of mid-range smartphones are coming to Europe, and the Reno 8 series features three different handsets that sport some impressive specs while not taking the flagship title away from the company’s top-end Find X5 series. The Oppo Reno 8 series is confirmed to launch in Europe, including the UK, but there’s currently no word on whether these phones will land in the US. Historically the brand hasn’t sold its phones in the US, so it’s unlikely you’ll easily be able to buy these there.

The Oppo Reno 8 series arrived in China in May this year before landing in India in July. This marks the third time the company has launched this series of smartphones, and they’re set to go on sale on September 1 in the UK and other European markets.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is the most exciting of these three devices, with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset inside, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is a 4,500mAh cell, and you’ll get 80W SuperVOOC charging that we’ve seen perform extraordinarily well on the Find X5 Pro.

2 Images The Oppo Reno 8 Pro The Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Close

The cameras are where Oppo is heavily promoting this phone with a powerful 50MP IMX766 primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP IMX355 camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 112-degree field of view as well as a 2MP macro camera. On the front is a powerful 32MP IMX709 selfie camera explicitly tailored to focus on performing well in low-light.

The company's MariSilicon X imaging NPU is part of this camera system that provides what it calls “unrivaled videography capabilities.” It allows for brighter and more detailed videos at night than other smartphones in its class. We’ve yet to try this feature out, but we’re excited to see how it performs on the Reno 8 series. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a similar price to the Google Pixel 6, so it’ll be interesting to see how the two compare.

The standard Reno 8 is similar, but there are a few key differences. The phone has a 6.4-inch 90Hz display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset

Each of these phones comes running Android 12 as part of ColorOS 12, but expect them to be upgraded to the newly released ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 shortly. The company revealed the software recently, and while Oppo’s priority is to get it onto the Find X5 series, we’d expect it to arrive on the Reno 8 series soon after.

2 Images The Oppo Reno 8 The Oppo Reno 8

Close

On top of all these phones, the company has also introduced its latest tablet, the Pad Air, to the European market. This product has previously been exclusive to those in China. It features a 10.36-inch 2K display, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a 7,100mAh battery that the company says will last for over 10 hours. Oppo has been attempting to rejuvenate the Android tablet market with releases like the Oppo Pad.

Finally, the company has also introduced two new accessories: the Oppo Band 2 fitness tracker and the Oppo Enco X2. We don’t know much about either of these products, except the Enco X2 are set to arrive later in September and the Band 2 will go on sale in November.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will cost £600 / €800, with the Reno 8 at £420 / €600 and the 8 Lite costing £320 (we don't yet know the European price). The Pad Air is also on sale from September 1 at £240 / €300. while the Enco X2 will cost £170 / €200. The Oppo Band 2 will cost £60 / €70. Oppo says the prices fluctuate a little throughout Europe, so you'll want to check your specific market.