Oppo has officially announced its Reno7 series in China, and its latest mid-range phone series has some neat light tricks. The family consists of three new devices 一 the Reno7 Pro, Reno7, and Reno7 SE. The Pro model is what we're really here for, though, as it sports a camera bump that looks like any other at first glance, but there's much more to it than initially meets the eye.

A few days back, the company teased a unique LED notification light that shines around the camera housing 一 this breathing LED can be found on the Reno7 Pro, but sadly not on the two cheaper phones. All three feature Oppo and Sony's co-developed cat-eye selfie camera tech. While the Reno7 is powered by a Snapdragon SoC, the others use MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Reno7 Pro 5G

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

The Reno7 Pro packs a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 920 nits. The phone uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-Max processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It draws power from a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Specs

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max RAM 8 or 12GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 Display 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection Battery 4,500mAh, 65W fast charging Front camera 32MP f/2.4 Sony IMX 709 Rear cameras 50MP f/1.8 IMX 766, 8MP ultrawide f/2.2, 2MP macro f/2.4 OS Android 12 based ColorOS 12 Ports USB Type-C Colors Morning Gold, Midnight Black, and Star Rain Wish (Blue) Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner Weight 180g Pricing 8/128GB 一 3,699 yuan (~$579); 12/256GB 一 3,999 yuan (~$626)

In the camera department, there is a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary snapper on the back, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. There is a 32MP cat-eye selfie camera on the front with a Sony IMX709 sensor. It uses an RGBW array which is said to increase light sensitivity and reduce noise.

Reno7 5G

The Reno7 sports a 90Hz 6.43-inch AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 778G processor. It's got a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is identical to the Reno7 Pro. There's a 4,500mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging.

Specs

Processor Snapdragon 778G RAM 8/12GB LPDDR4X Storage 128/256GB UFS 2.1 Display 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection Battery 4,500mAh, 60W fast charging Front camera 32MP f/2.4 Sony IMX 709 Rear cameras 64MP f/1.7, 8MP ultrawide f/2.2, 2MP macro f/2.4 OS Android 12 based ColorOS 12 Ports USB Type-C Colors Morning Gold, Midnight Black, and Star Rain Wish (Blue) Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner Weight 185g Pricing 8/128GB 一 2,699 yuan (~$422); 8/256GB 一 2,999 yuan (~$469); 12/256GB 一 3,299yuan (~$516)

Reno7 SE 5G

The most affordable smartphone in the lineup naturally comes with some limitations to the specs. It gets a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging. There's also just 8GB of RAM. The Reno7 SE features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip and a 90Hz AMOLED display.

Specs

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128/256GB UFS 2.2 Display 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection Battery 4,500mAh, 33W fast charging Front camera 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX 471 Rear cameras 48MP f/1.7 IMX 581, 2MP macro f/2.4, 2MP portrait f/2.4 OS Android 12 based ColorOS 12 Ports USB Type-C Colors Morning Gold, Midnight Black, and Star Rain Wish (Blue) Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner Weight 171g Pricing 8/128GB 一 2,199 yuan (~$344); 8/256GB 一 2,399yuan (~$375)

The Reno7 and Reno7 Pro will go on sale from December 3 in China, while the Reno7 SE will be available starting December 17. Going by Oppo's previous track record, the Oppo Reno7 series should debut outside of China in the coming weeks, likely starting in India before extending to other countries.

Get a Pixel 3 XL to play with the Android 12 beta for just $215 A Pixel this cheap is not worth missing

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email