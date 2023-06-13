The last few months have been particularly challenging for Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, especially in Europe. It has already ceased operations in Germany, with reports of France following suit. But there's some good news for people who own Oppo phones in Europe, as the company's Benelux wing has seemingly confirmed the arrival of Android 14 for 11 of its mid-tier and high-end phones.

The revelation was made exclusively to the Dutch publication DroidApp by an Oppo Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg) representative. While these 11 smartphones mentioned below are available across Europe in some form, Oppo is also likely to roll out Android 14 for its upper-tier handsets, such as the China-exclusive Find X6 Pro.

Oppo A98

Oppo A78

Oppo A77

Oppo A57

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo Reno 7

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Phones like the Find N2 Flip, which is also available in select European markets, should also be high up on the list of Oppo phones scheduled to get Android 14 later this year. While no release timeline was offered by the company, some of its high-end devices will likely get the update by December, similar to Oppo's Android 13 rollout schedule last year. This should be followed by the rest of its eligible devices in China and global markets over the first few months of 2024.

Oppo already offers Android 14 Beta 1 for eligible devices through its developer website, though this is currently limited to the Find N2 Flip. Google, on the other hand, recently pushed Android 14 Beta 3 bearing minor improvements to the system's Battery Saver functionality, in addition to new lock screen customizations and a fix for the Google Camera app's crash bug, to name a few.