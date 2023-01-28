One looks like the other, so the other should perform like the one?

These days, we're used to seeing OnePlus phones taking on the shape and specs of the devices from its corporate parent Oppo. With the case of the upcoming OnePlus Pad, it's been more of a "tail wagging the dog" situation since we haven't heard anything about an Oppo Pad 2. And as the original Oppo Pad came into existence last February, it wouldn't make sense to expect one without the other. Fittingly, we're now hearing a few details about a sequel to complement the debutant and we also get to see the debutant while we're at it.

Digital Chat Station reports on Weibo (via Slashleaks) that this Oppo Pad 2 will feature an LCD spanning 11" or so with a resolution of 2800 x 200 and a top refresh rate of 144Hz. It's also expected to be a tank in the power department with a 9,500mAh battery and support for 67W wired charging.

Digital Chat Station / Weibo

There's a picture to go along with the payload, but instead of the Oppo Pad 2, we see what's claimed to be the OnePlus Pad — the source says the new Oppo Pad is supposed to look like its sibling. Renders derived from CAD models put out earlier this week indicate that there's not much to get excited about.

The original Oppo Pad had a little spice to its design with a portion of the rear surface featuring matte engravings of differing sorts. Its screen also sized out at around 11", but had an 8:5 display. Buyers in China also got an "Oppo Pencil" stylus as well as a magnetic keyboard folio.

Hopefully OnePlus does consider hitting the hat trick and not just giving us — geographically, we're not quite sure what "us" means just yet — a plain ol' washing board to think about come February 7, when its Cloud 11 event is set to take place.