Oppo and OnePlus have been struggling in Europe for a while now, and a patent dispute with Nokia that effectively stopped the companies from advertising their products in Germany certainly didn’t help. Combined with a shrinking smartphone market, the outlook isn’t too bright, even if the two brands offer some of the best Android phones out there. According to multiple reports, it looks like the two BBK Electronics-owned entities are now preparing their full exit from most if not all European markets, including the UK.

Chinese publication 36Kr reports that Oppo is getting ready to pull the plug in Germany and the UK. It’s citing people familiar with the matter, saying that while there is interest in Oppo devices in Europe, the company’s return on investment isn’t high. The company is basically operating at a loss. In the past, this made sense for Oppo, as a slow approach to European markets made it hopeful for long-term gains. However, growing concerns about macroeconomic developments like inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and a shrinking smartphone market seem to have changed the company’s mind.

Prolific leaker Max Jambor reports that OnePlus is also leaving Europe. According to him, both companies are starting their retreat with Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands. It looks like both brands will stay in Spain, Switzerland, Italy, and a few more European markets for now, but this could change long-term.

The development isn’t entirely a surprise, but it’s not good news for competition and will lead to fewer choices for consumers. Before these reports, OnePlus and Oppo already lost a patent dispute with Nokia in Germany, which stopped the companies from advertising their products in Germany. That’s a particularly big blow as Oppo set up its European headquarters in Germany, and may have been one of the factors that ultimately tipped the scales in favor of leaving.

So far, we haven’t heard any word on other BBK Electronics brands. Vivo doesn’t seem to be affected by the decision for now, and the company has only recently introduced its latest flagship phone, the Vivo X90 Pro. At the same time, this doesn’t seem to be a factor for OnePlus and Oppo. Oppo launched the Find N2 Flip in Europe just a few months ago, and OnePlus made its OnePlus 11 flagship available in the region, too.

In response to these reports, OnePlus issued the following statement to journalists:

OnePlus will not exit from Europe and the UK and maintains stable operations in local markets. OnePlus will continue to invest in Europe and provide more innovative product and solutions for its users.

We’ve also reached out to Oppo for comment.