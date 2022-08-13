Whenever foldable phones are mentioned, the first company most people think about is Samsung. Last year, though, Oppo made headlines because of a foldable it made — the Oppo Find N, which was China-only. It wasn't a straight copy of the Galaxy Fold, unlike most foldable phones coming out then, but rather, it came in a unique, shorter and wider form factor that many preferred over what Samsung had. It effectively meant you could use it as a regular form factor smartphone when closed, instead of having to use a weird, ultra-tall aspect ratio. Now it looks like Oppo is prepping a couple of follow-ups and, this time, it's going right after Samsung.

As per a new report surfaced by Pricebaba (via 9to5Google), Oppo is working to launch two foldable phones this fall, effectively splitting the Find N lineup in two just like Samsung's Galaxy Z series. One of the devices would be the Oppo Find N Fold, which would presumably be a follow-up to the Find N that launched last year. The other one would be the Find N Flip and it would be a clamshell device similar to the just-launched Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Both devices have been reportedly registered with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) (via Pricebaba), meaning there's a chance we might see them outside of China this time.

We otherwise don't really know a lot about these phones. We can expect them to launch with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 if they want a shot at competing with Samsung's phones internationally — Indian leaks blogger Yogesh Brar has indicated this — and maybe some great cameras to one-up them. It would be great if the Oppo Find N Fold also keeps its wider design that many people loved in the Find N last year.

Of course, we're speculating on very few concrete details at the moment, but we assume things will change once we move closer to the announcement date.