OnePlus teamed up last year with Hasselblad for a long-term partnership to develop next-gen camera tech like the OnePlus 9 with XPan mode. Oppo must have liked what it saw there since it just followed suit, signing its own long-term deal with the iconic Swedish camera manufacturer.

The companies are working on improving the camera experience for future Oppo phones. An announcement from Oppo also mentions broad goals like upgrading the user experience and looking for new developments in color science. This collab doesn't come out of the blue — a recent series of leaks gave us a preview of the Oppo Find X5 Pro featuring a Hasselblad camera and Oppo has pooled research and development with OnePlus in the name of efficiency.

The announcement also confirms that the company made the move in part because the OnePlus partnership was so successful, indicating the decision had everything to do with camera color performance. Oppo will work with Hasselblad on fine-tuning the user experience and its cameras' abilities to capture natural skin tone — suggesting perhaps that the Google Pixel 6 Real Tone feature has inspired competing smartphone makers to address the same issue. Oppo says its goal is to ensure its smartphone cameras can handle any lighting needs that arise.

Oppo plans to introduce the next generation of Find X phones with integrated Hasselblad tech in early 2022.

