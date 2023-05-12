Oppo hasn't been having a great time in Europe lately. Between its pause on German business and seemingly imminent departure from the French market, things could be going better for the Chinese phone manufacturer. Oppo's issues with the former could be more than just short term, however, as its German website appears to be almost entirely wiped.

The site is currently devoid of any specific information about Oppo's products, with only a banner stating its ongoing partnership with the UEFA Champions League (via Nicolas La Rocco). Beneath the image is a short message saying that some of its products are not available for purchase in Germany.

There is a single question-and-answer, which says that people who currently own Oppo devices will continue to receive support and future updates without any restrictions.

Oppo's German website is looking like a ghost town

Oppo's decision to halt sales in Germany comes at a bad time. The company decided to close its chip design subsidiary, effectively killing off the custom MariSilicon chipsets it would use for its devices. While it issued a statement regarding the end of the chips, it hasn't done the same for its German website.

The website could eventually return to its original form and sales could one day restart, but it's unclear how this will play out in the coming months.

While times might be tough for Oppo in Europe, it can still hope that its new slate of devices, like the Find N2 Flip, turns enough heads to distract from its issues in Europe. The phone is set to hit global markets, but it will not arrive in the US.

We haven't gotten a chance to try the Find N2 Flip, but it will be interesting to see how it ranks among our favorite Android devices this year. We'll need to see just how well it rivals Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5, which could be announced a bit earlier than usual this summer at Samsung's Unpacked Event.