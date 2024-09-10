Key Takeaways Oppo Find X8 is rumored to have a 10x periscope zoom lens and ColorOS 15.

Chinese smartphone giant Oppo may not be very well-recognized stateside, but it has been pushing the envelope in terms of camera performance and quirky design. We liked the Oppo Find X5 back in 2022, and things are only getting better with the new Find X8 expected to launch sometime next month. We have seen a few rumors about the phone seep through the cracks, but the latest leak clears up some confusion, giving us our first look at the device in the real world.

Oppo is betting big on the Find X8's success, and so far, we've heard the phone will pack serious zoom lens upgrades with a 10x periscope camera, up from the current X7 Ultra's 6x zoom limit. Now, popular leaker Digital Chat Station on Chinese social media platform Weibo has shared frontal imagery of the upcoming Find X8, but it seems to be held in a protective case that resembles the cardboard insert the device would ship in. It also means we don't get a realistic picture of the bezels and the overall design.

Source: DigitalChatStation/Weibo

However, DCS says the device will ship with ColorOS 15 installed, and there isn't much that has changed. However, the onboard AI assistant called Xiao Bu now supports vertical page flipping, PlayfulDroid reports. Another key detail visible in the new images is the Apple-inspired Dynamic Island style notification shade that spreads on either side of the selfie camera cutout.

Older imagery gives us a look at the back

This leak from DCS doesn't show us the back of the phone, but an older real-world photo shows off the phone's back panel. While it is reportedly still in a protective case here too, y;ou can see the enormous squircle-shape camera island with at least three lenses and a flash visible. We wouldn't wait with bated breath for more design details until the launch near, but we already have some clues about the Find X8's hardware specs.

THe phone should pack a 6.5 or 6.6-inch OLED display capped at 120Hz with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath. The phone should arrive on the Chinese smartphone scene in October with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and 80-100W wired fast charging for the 5,600mAh battery. We should have more details when the phone launches.