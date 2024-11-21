After weeks of teasing, Oppo has finally unveiled the new Find X8 Pro — its first flagship in several years to launch in Europe.

The Find X8 Pro is a bit of a beast. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, it boasts a 6.78” 120Hz OLED panel, which the company says peaks at 4,500 nits’ brightness.

It’s not a flat panel, but instead uses the ‘micro-curving’ that’s been popular in Chinese flagships as of late, with a subtle rounding to each of the screen’s four sides — enough to feel smooth when your scrolling finger hits the edge of the panel, but not so curved as to affect app visibility or usability.

Oppo Find X8 Pro The Oppo Find X8 Pro is a full-on flagship phone, with dual periscope cameras, plenty of AI-powered software features, and Android's first take on the touch-sensitive Camera Control button introduced in the iPhone 16 series. SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Display type OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.78" Display resolution 1264 x 2780 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Battery 5,910mAh Charge speed 80W wired, 50W wireless Operating System Android 15 with ColorOS Front camera 32MP Rear camera 50MP main; 50MP ultrawide; 50MP 3x telephoto; 50MP 6x telephoto Weight 215g IP Rating IP68/69 Colors White, black Expand

The Hasselblad-branded cameras are inevitably a focal point, with a quadruple set of 50MP lenses: a main camera using the 1/1.4” Sony LYT-808 sensor and a wide f/1.6 aperture; an f/2.0 ultrawide; a 3x periscope lens with an f/2.6 aperture; and finally a 6x periscope at f/4.3. Oppo says this is the first dual-periscope phone to hit Western markets, as opposed to other models that pair a periscope with a second regular telephoto.

A 5,910mAh silicon-carbon battery promises decent longevity, and 80W wired charging with 50W wireless means speedy top-ups too. Oppo is even selling magnetic charging accessories, but the magnets are built into the separate cases, so don't mistake this for Qi2 support.

It’s 2024, so Oppo is going hard on AI too. There are the usual Google Gemini AI features and Circle to Search, some built-in photo editing tools, and an ‘AI Telescope Zoom’ that kicks in to sharpen long-range telephotography. There's also Lightning Snap, a burst photo mode that Oppo says is the best around at capturing fast-moving subjects like athletes or pets, and a new app for one-touch file-sharing with any phone... so long as that other phone also has the appropriate Oppo app installed.

Probably more importantly, Oppo is also trying to keep up with Google and Samsung on software support, promising a respectable five OS updates, through to Android 20, and security patches until 2030.

There are some interesting hardware touches on the outside too. For one, the phone boasts an IP68/69 rating, meaning it’s rated for protection against both immersion in water and high-pressure, high-temperature jets. Finally, a phone built to survive a jacuzzi.

It’s launching in black and white, with the latter a little more interesting — its pearlescent finish is apparently built using a multi-layered process that makes every phone unique, so none will have quite the same final effect.

You’ll also spot a new camera button. This is a touch-sensitive haptic button that can be used to launch the camera app, take photos, and zoom in and out. Can’t think where we’ve seen anything like that before. You’ll spot a similarly unique alert slider on the other side of the device, which is no huge surprise given that this shares quite a few specs with the OnePlus 13, released in China a few weeks ago, including most of the rear cameras and that IP68/69 rating.

Oppo watchers may want to note that this is the Find X8 Pro, not Ultra. When asked, Oppo confirmed to us that this is not the sequel to the Find X7 Ultra, which launched in January this year, leaving open the possibility of an even more powerful phone still on the way — though we wouldn’t be surprised to see any Ultra model stay China-only.

That seems likely in part because even this launch isn’t all about Europe. Alongside the Pro, Oppo also unveiled a regular Find X8. This is a remarkably similar phone, with only a few changes: it has blocky, rather than rounded, edges; there’s no dedicated camera shutter button; the whole phone is smaller and lighter; and there are only three rear cameras, dropping the 6x periscope and using a smaller sensor for the main shooter.

The base Find X8 isn’t launching in Europe however, and will instead be focused on Asian markets. The Pro model is out from today, priced at £1,049 (around $1,325) in the UK. Unsurprisingly, neither phone will launch in the US.