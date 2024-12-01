Global phone nerds find it frustrating when they have to act thankful for all the choice they have when, in fact, market segmentation and fragmentation makes it nigh on impossible to enjoy all the bounty we've got. It's why an Oppo Find X8 Pro vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max comparison is impractical for us to produce — the audience cannot exist for such a thing. But we here at the Android Police podcast are thankful you're with us as Americans wrap up a holiday of gathering, feasting, and buying.
This time around, we'll be chatting about how Google just can't get an Android tablet right, how the company might screw up its path forward on tablets, and, hey, why not throw an Android-based laptop in there? We'll also dive into some quick reviews of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Oppo Find X8 Pro.
04:33 | How the Tablet Turns
- The Google Pixel Tablet 2 isn't out yet, and it looks like the Pixel Tablet 3 might never be
- The Pixel Tablet 2 may be cancelled, but we'll somehow still get a Pixel Tablet 3
- The Pixel Tablet 2's reported cancelation proves Google's lack of commitment
- ChromeOS may eventually be replaced by Android
26:31 | Dueling Reviews
- I love the iPhone 16 Pro, but Apple's cameras are aging next to Android
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro review: Apple's best, but no better than Android
- iPhone 16 Pro Max review: More Android than ever, for better and for worse
- Android already has its first Camera Control clone
- Oppo's Find X8 Pro packs dual periscopes, a haptic shutter button, and oodles of AI
- This is my favorite photo snapped with the Oppo Find X8 Pro
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com