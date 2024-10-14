Key Takeaways OPPO's Find X8 may feature a Camera Control button similar to the one on the iPhone 16.

The shutter button is designed to work underwater, making it easier to take photos and videos.

The flashhip smartphone is expected to launch later this month with upgraded cameras, a new design, upgraded internals, and Android 15.

OPPO may not be a household name in the US, it has been pushing the boundaries of smartphone cameras on Android for years. Its previous flagship, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra, outperformed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in direct camera comparison tests. Now, OPPO seems poised to take things even further, potentially borrowing a key feature from Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 16, in a not-so-subtle way.

Related Best camera phones in 2024 Are phones even for phone calls anymore?

OPPO is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship series, the Find X8, and according to a recent leak, the phone may incorporate a feature from the iPhone 16 — Apple's Camera Control button. For those unfamiliar, the iPhone 16 introduced a pressure-sensitive shutter button just below the power button. This button allows users to quickly launch the camera app, adjust settings like aperture, exposure, and zoom, and perform other camera-related functions. And it looks like OPPO is bringing a similar feature to its Find X8 series.

OPPO is bringing iPhone 16's Camera Control to Android

A video shared on Weibo by OPPO's product manager Zhou Yibao (via Android Authority) shows that the upcoming Find X8 will feature a similar shutter button to the one found on the iPhone 16. The video demonstrates that users can launch the camera app with a quick double-tap gesture, and even use swipe gestures to adjust the zoom level, just like on the iPhone 16.

What's interesting is that the video shows that the Find X8's shutter button works underwater as well, including the swipe gestures. This feature will be particularly useful for taking those pool or beach shots, where touchscreens typically struggle to function, allowing you to take both photos and videos with the shutter button easily.

The video also showcases some sample shots from the camera, but we'd prefer to test it ourselves to see how it truly performs in real-world conditions. The OPPO Find X8 is expected to launch with an upgraded camera module, a refreshed design, Android 15, and improved internal hardware. While a recent leak gave us our first glimpse of the smartphone, we'll likely get more official details from the brand when the official launch happens later this month.