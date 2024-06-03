Sports photography is its own rarefied art form, and iconic shots define the way we remember the biggest athletes, matches, and moments. The only problem? It's really hard for the average person to get those shots.

For one, you probably don't have pitchside access, and instead you're more likely to be sitting up with the gods looking down on a few pin-sized people sprinting around the field To make matters worse, I'm going to go ahead and guess you don't have a DLSR with a foot-long telephoto lens handy, so you've got to make do with your phone. Luckily for us, there's no part of the phone camera system that's improving faster than the telephoto and periscope lenses that now allow us to capture shots at up to 10x zoom — and, thanks to digital trickery, often even further.

So when Oppo invited me to come along to the Champion's League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid this past weekend and test out its China-only Find X7 Ultra flagship phone, I jumped at the chance — not least because its unique hardware upgrade is a dual-periscope system. The Find X7 Ultra offers both 3x and 6x telephoto lenses on the back, all with the same Hasselblad tuning found in the company's OnePlus 12 flagship.

But I didn't want to give Oppo a free ride, so I grabbed my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra too. I wouldn't say this is the best Android camera phone in the US right now — Google's Pixel 8 Pro probably takes that honor — but Samsung has always leaned into its 'Space Zoom'and the S24 Ultra's 5x periscope lens can be pushed all the way to 100x zoom through the camera app, making it a more fitting rival to Oppo's latest and greatest.

A battle on and off the pitch

From here on out, every camera sample you'll see was shot with the two phones, with Oppo's first and the Samsung shot second. I stuck to the default camera photo mode at its default resolution, since that's the way most people shoot, though on the Oppo I also turned on 'Action mode' where appropriate, a quick toggle that's suited to sports shots and other fast subjects. The S24 Ultra camera app has no equivalent, but blame that on Samsung.

First up, a quick daylight, main camera test for these two cameras to get their bearings. This is the crowd along Wembley Way, the main thoroughfare to London's Wembley Stadium, with fans already out in force a few hours from kick-off. As you'd expect from the main cameras in relatively good lighting, there's very little to pull these two phones apart — both shots look great.

Switch to the phones' telephotos, and it's a surprisingly similar story. The Oppo's 6x periscope lens zooms in a touch further than Samsung's 5x by default, and its colors are a little brighter and more vivid, but both shots pack plenty of detail.

Then for one of only two times during the day, I jumped all the way to each phones max zoom: 120x from the Oppo, and 100x for the Samsung. We're well past either phone's optical range now and deep into digital territory, with machine learning doing its best to fill in the visual gaps. The result, from either phone, is something akin to a splodgy watercolor, and I share the shots mostly as a reminder of the limitations here: even in relatively good conditions (admittedly with slow, but moving, subjects) the max zoom here isn't going to get you very far.

Inside the stadium, it feels fitting to give the phones' ultrawides a quick go — we all want that expansive, panoramic shot that captures the scale of the event. Again, things are fairly close here. I think the Find X7 Ultra's larger, higher resolution sensor and faster f/2.0 aperture give it the edge though, with a smaller halo glow around the stadium lights and a more natural hue to the pitch. Meanwhile, the S24 Ultra has made it look positively fluorescent.

I jump back to the periscopes for a better look at the Dortmund fans, who are in full voice with banners and scarves waving. At a glance, these photos look similar enough, but under the bright stadium lighting the Oppo is beginning to find its edge. The Samsung phone has slightly washed out colors, Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall of fans a touch muted. The real difference is in the movement though: zoom in and you'll spot that the waving flags are messy and pixelated out of the Galaxy phone, but impressively crisp in the Oppo output. After our S24 Ultra review found even the main camera struggled with fast-moving subjects, this is exactly where I thought we might see problems for the Korean phone.

Sports fixtures present most of the same challenges as concerts: distant subjects, variable lighting, and plenty of movement. Fortunately, the Champions League final packs a bit of both, with a pre-game perfromance from Lenny Kravitz. The lighting is the main change here, with dimmer overhead lighting contrasting with various bright stage lights and the obligatory pyrotechnics.

I stuck with the 6x/5x optical settings here, and the Oppo is the clear winner. Both phones struggled with the bright white lights behind Kravitz's stage, but the Find X7 Ultra preserved the dynamic range elsewhere, keeping all the shadows and contrast you want in the audience and the foreground dancers, while doing a decent job of exposing the background flames and purple lights. Everything in the Samsung shot is just a little too bright, robbing the scene of its drama and depth.