Summary Oppo's Find X7 Ultra smartphone features four 50MP rear cameras, including two periscope telephoto sensors, offering impressive zooming capabilities.

The Find X7 Ultra includes software additions like the HyperTone Image Engine, providing users with advanced computational photography features for high-quality photos.

There's also something known as Master Mode coming with the Find X7 Ultra, which gives users pro-level control over their photos, including access to additional tools like saturation, contrast, sharpness, and vignette, among others.

As we enter 2024, Android camera phones are expected to push the boundaries of mobile photography. Among the first to throw its hat in the ring this year is Oppo, which has just unveiled its Find X7 Ultra flagship, complete with high-end hardware and a rear camera setup that could give the best in the business a run for their money. The manufacturer has now detailed the specifications of the four 50MP rear cameras along with the accompanying software capabilities.

The Find X7 Ultra is the first smartphone to offer two periscope cameras, a trend we expect other manufacturers to follow this year. Oppo is utilizing the 50MP Sony 1-inch LYT-900 sensor as the wide/primary unit, which brings marked improvements over the predecessor, including a 50% reduction in reflections, per the company.

Source: Oppo

The ultrawide sensor is a 50MP 1/1.95-inch unit (Sony LYT-600) with f/2.0 aperture and 14mm equivalent focal length. Now for the headliners of the Find X7 Ultra — the two periscope telephoto cameras. The first of them is a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with 3x periscope zoom, while the newly included 6x periscope unit is a Sony IMX858 sensor, offering a smooth 135mm focal range. For reference, the Find X6 Pro used a solitary 2.8x telephoto camera capable of 3x and 6x zoom. Oppo even provided a sample of its zooming capabilities at 6x and 12x, pictured below.

Source: Oppo

On top of these hardware inclusions, Oppo is also going big on the software side of things. The HyperTone Image Engine is making its debut on the new flagship, which the company has been teasing since November 2023 as part of its partnership with camera maker Hasselblad. Oppo says this will let users reap "the full benefits of computational photography in a way that doesn’t detract from the aesthetics of a quality photo."

Source: Oppo

Another feature worth mentioning is Hasselblad Portrait Mode, which was also seen on the OnePlus 11 last year. This particular setting can capture self portraits at 23mm, 44mm, 65mm, and 135mm focal lengths for added versatility.

Oppo talks about Master Mode, which supposedly unlocks "pro-grade smartphone photography" on the Find X7 Ultra. This camera mode is supposedly designed to give the same amount of control as you would find on the more professional cameras like Hasselblad's X2D 100C. Per Oppo, Master Mode on the Find X7 Ultra also gives access to additional tools like saturation, contrast, sharpness, and vignette.

Another software feature worth noting here is RAW MAX, which is a part of Master Mode and can capture 50MP RAW photos with 13 stops of dynamic range and some computational photography magic sprinkled in. However, the Find X7 Ultra won't support RAW MAX imagery within Master Mode on launch day, with support arriving later in the form of an OTA update.

Elsewhere on the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, there's a 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is on board to handle the performance side of things. Prospective customers can choose from up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while there's a familiar 5,000 mAh battery under the hood with support for the company's proprietary 100W wired charging (SuperVOOC) plus 50W fast wireless charging.

Oppo is unlikely to officially launch the Find X7 Ultra in the US, at least based on the predecessor's absence from the region. However, the company's home region of China and other global markets should see it hitting retailer shelves imminently. A total of three colors will be available at launch — Ocean Blue, Sepia Brown, and Tailored Black.