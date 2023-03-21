Although Oppo's smartphones never hit US shores, the company is often behind some of the best Android phones you can buy today. Last year's Find X5 Pro was no exception, providing a unique design with high-end specs, exceptional battery life, and a gorgeous display. For its successor, Oppo is stepping things up, creating a smartphone worthy of competing head-to-head with Samsung. While the Find X6 Pro remains exclusive to China for the time being, it's certainly a smartphone to keep an eye on — or, at the very least, one to lust over.

Oppo Find X6 Pro With a massive display, impressive specs, and a gorgeous design that reminds us of some of our favorite smartphones of the past decade, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is a force to be reckoned with. It's the camera system here that truly shines, though, especially with a 1-inch main sensor. It's exclusive to China for now, but we're hoping Oppo's latest flagship sees a global launch in the coming months. SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.82" LTPO AMOLED @ 3168 x 1440 1-120Hz dynamic refresh RAM 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 5,000mAh with 100W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless fast-charging Operating System Android 13, ColorOS 13.1 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 IMX709 Rear cameras 50MP wide, Sony IMX989, OIS, 1.0", 1.6μm, ƒ/1.8, 23mm equivalent, 1G+7P Lens Module, 2x with in-sensor zoom; 50MP ultra-wide OIS, 1/1.56", 1μm, ƒ/2.2, 15mm equivalent, 7P lens module, macro mode; 50MP, Sony IMX890, OIS, 1/1.56",1μm, ƒ/2.6, 65mm equivalent, 3x optical zoom, 6x hybrid zoom, 120x digital zoom Connectivity 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 164.8mm × 76.3mm × 9.5mm, 218g Colors Green, black, and brown vegan leather with silver glass IP Rating IP68

Let's focus on the Find X6 Pro, because of the two devices, it's undoubtedly the more impressive. Oppo has totally abandoned its sleek ceramic build from the Find X5 Pro, which is, unfortunately, a bit disappointing. As much as I dig the overall look of the Find X6 Pro — Nokia 1020 vibes, anyone? — the ceramic body of Oppo's previous generation helped the device stand out in a sea of glass and metal slabs.

Thankfully, the move back to standard smartphone materials doesn't mean this device lacks personality. Whether it's that honkin' camera bump that houses a massive 1-inch sensor — more on that in a moment — or the optional vegan leather variant, this device has a look all its own. On the standard, non-leather colors, Oppo describes its back glass as "metal-like," using a matte finish that should help prevent fingerprints and smudges from building up on the back.

While the focus of this phone is undoubtedly its camera system — more on that in a moment — the rest of the specs are of a flagship-worthy caliber as well. It all starts with the massive 6.8" 120Hz 1440p AMOLED display. It supports dynamic refresh rates down to 1Hz, reaches 1,500 nits outdoors (with a quoted peak at a whopping 2,500 nits) and is coated in Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for excellent shatter resistance. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 alongside either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, with Android 13 and ColorOS 13.1 available out of the box. And, as you'd expect, a massive 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging should keep you powered up for days on end. Really, what more is there to want in a modern smartphone?

But enough about specs you can find on other Android smartphones in 2023 — you came here for the camera. Oppo is talking a big game with the Find X6 Pro's triple-lens setup, referring to all three as "main cameras." There are no secondary telephoto or ultrawide sensors here; every lens is essential.

It starts with a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, which left us mighty impressed with its performance on the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Oppo combined it with a "High Transparency Lens Module" to reduce light scattering and lens flares without sacrificing the ability to absorb light. If it's capable of anything similar to Xiaomi's DSLR-esque prowess, the Find X6 Pro could blow the bulk of the competition out of the water. If we're following Oppo's logic here, the second "main" camera — the ultra-wide lens — uses a 1/1.56-inch IMX890 f/2.2 sensor to capture photos with a 110° native field of view. The company says this camera is capable of reducing lens aberrations for improved imaging and minimal distortion.

But really, it's the "periscope telephoto" sensor Oppo seems most excited about. Like the ultra-wide lens, the Find X6 Pro features a 1/1.56" IMX890 sensor with an impressive f/2.6 aperture that is capable of capturing low-light photography with an optical zoom without switching back to the wide sensor's digital zoom. Although limited to a 3x optical zoom, Oppo says its in-sensor zoom technology allows it to reach 6x without a drop in image quality. Compare this to the periscope lens on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which sports a f/4.9 aperture when capturing 10x images. If the Find X6 Pro can live up to these lofty promises, it could be the camera phone to beat.

The company is once again using its MariSilicon X ISP to produce some incredible photos in low-light and difficult lighting situations. It also, unsurprisingly, partnered with Hasselblad to deliver a branded Pro Mode on its latest smartphone, alongside 30mm and 80mm lens recreations in Portrait Mode. The Find X6 Pro is also capable of recording at 4K60, with support for Dolby Vision footage at 4K30. And, finally, the 32MP selfie camera has kept its 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor from last year, which we found perfectly respectable in our Find X5 Pro review. It's also now centered rather than positioned in the left-hand corner, fixing one of our complaints surrounding Oppo's previous design.

If it sounds pretty impressive on paper, we'd have to agree — or at least, we would if we could get our hands on one. Sadly, Oppo is announcing the Find X6 Pro as a China exclusive for the time being. Seeing as how previous generations of the device have made their way to a global audience, we'd be surprised to see this restriction stick around for more than a few months. But if you're drooling over this design, you'll have to keep waiting for availability.

The plain ol' regular Oppo Find X6.

As usual, Oppo is also announcing the Find X6 today, a non-Pro variant of its latest smartphone that keeps the general design language while targeting a more affordable price point. This phone swaps its processor for MediaTek's high-end Dimensity 9200, alongside a slightly smaller 6.74" display and green, gold, and black color options. It's certainly not as impressive as the Pro-series device, but should it expand outside of China, those looking for a more affordable flagship should find (heh) themselves more than satisfied.