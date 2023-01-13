Some of the world’s finest smartphones come from brands like Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. But several Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are also developing innovative smartphones. Although a majority of these devices are aimed at the masses to keep the lights on, the occasional flagship offering can be exciting. Recently leaked images of an upcoming Oppo flagship phone reveal an enormous camera island, piquing our curiosity.

Smartphones have been the hotbed of camera tech innovation these last few years, so it is no surprise Oppo is packing some capable hardware into its latest phone. Real-world photos of the upcoming Oppo Find X6 leaked on the Chinese social media platform Weibo reveal an enormous camera island taking up around two-fifths of the phone’s back panel (via MySmartPrice). As seen in the photos, the camera island doesn’t stretch across the entire width of the phone, like on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. However, it extends close to the midpoint of the back panel, lending the screen a steep tilt when the Find X6 is placed on a flat surface.

4 Images

Close

Leaked specifications suggest the Oppo Find X6 will feature a triple-50MP camera array — a Sony IMX890 with an f/1.9 OIS lens for the primary camera, an unconfirmed ultrawide shooter, and another telephoto camera. The Find X6 Pro could boast a beefier 1-inch IMX989 sensor, with the vanilla model’s primary sensor serving as the ultrawide sensor. Another IMX890 or an IMX766 could handle telephoto duties with a 3x optical zoom lens.

Close

Both phones offer a center-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. They may also sport Hasselblad branding for the brand's role in tweaking color science. Other leaks suggest the phone will include Oppo's proprietary MariSilicon X NPU for image processing. The aforementioned images also showcase a curved-edge display and a lot of subtle design changes compared to its predecessor.

While the camera design could steal the limelight, the Find X6 duo shouldn't slouch when it comes to performance. The vanilla model could use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the Pro model gets a Gen 2 SoC. Other technical specifications could include a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, up to 12GB of RAM, and as much as 512GB of internal storage. Android 13 from the factory is in the cards as well. A launch date remains undetermined, so we will have to wait and see how things shake out.