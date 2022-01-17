Oppo will soon launch its next flagships, and the lineup is likely to comprise two smartphones: the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. While there's not much known about the vanilla Find X5 yet, the Find X5 Pro has been leaked a few times already. Last month, renders revealed the design of the upcoming device, and then many of its specifications leaked a few days back. Now, some in-hand images have been surfaced, giving us a better look at the phone's updated aesthetics.

A user on CoolAPK (via Abhishek Yadav), shared alleged images of the Oppo Find X5 Pro along with its specs. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with Oppo's custom-designed MariSilicon X to handle image processing. The leaked images also show Hasselblad branding on the rear of the X5 Pro, confirming the rumors of Oppo partnering with the Swedish camera manufacturer just like its sister brand OnePlus. The smartphone's rear camera setup is slated to include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP S5K3M5 telephoto sensor from Samsung. For selfies, it should get Sony's 32MP IMX709 sensor.

On the display front, the Find X5 Pro is said to rock a 6.7-inch 2k AMOLED panel with LTPO 2.0 tech and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone in these images has 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM, with an additional 3GB of virtual RAM. Other memory and storage options of the Find X5 Pro remain a mystery, but we'd expect to see a 128GB base storage option.

Another tipster, who goes by the name MlgmXyysd on Twitter revealed some more specifications of the smartphone. The Find X5 Pro will run Color OS 12.1 on top of Android 12. It'll be Widevine L1 certified, making it capable of playing videos at the highest possible resolution. According to this source, Oppo will offer the smartphone in three colors: black, white, and purple. It's interesting to note that MlgmXyysd goes with a different sensor for the wide-angle lens, namely a 32MP Sony IMX709— it's possible this is due to the difference between the X5 and X5 Pro, or maybe there was a change of plan near to production. We'll have to wait and see on that one.

The rumors of Oppo's latest flagship smartphone getting 125W fast charging may not be true, as the leaks claim the Find X5 Pro will come with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. Moreover, there will be support for 10W reverse charging. The smartphone is expected to be launched soon, but there's no word on its launch date yet. Oppo will likely reveal the smartphone in China first, followed by other global markets later in the year.

