The Oppo Find X5 Pro is a refinement of what made its last few flagship devices great, and it can compete with some of the best Android phones. The hardware, in particular, is top-tier, showing how this company can compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Google Pixel 6 Pro.

You didn’t miss an Oppo Find X4 Pro, either. The company decided to skip straight from 2021’s Find X3 Pro to the Find X5 Pro, which is thought to be connected to the fact the number four is considered unlucky in the company’s home country of China.

ColorOS on the Find X5 Pro is still not to everyone’s taste, and it may be a factor in why you wouldn’t want to buy this phone. The most challenging factor for most is that the Find X5 Pro remains unavailable in the US, and if you want to use one, you’ll have to import it. In the UK, where the phone is available, it costs £1,049. It’s a similar price to the best from Samsung and more expensive than the best from Google.

Oppo Find X5 Pro 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Oppo Find X5 Pro is undeniably the best phone yet from the company, but it won't be for everyone as it has a very expensive price tag and the software isn't to everyone's taste. However, if you want the very best from Oppo, this is it. Specifications CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display: 6.7-inch 1440x3216px OLED @ 120Hz

6.7-inch 1440x3216px OLED @ 120Hz RAM: 8GB, 12GB

8GB, 12GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB

256GB, 512GB Battery: 5,000mAh, max 80W charging, 50W wireless

5,000mAh, max 80W charging, 50W wireless Operating System: Android 12 with ColorOS 12

Android 12 with ColorOS 12 Front camera: 32MP f/2.4

32MP f/2.4 Rear camera: 50MP f/1.7 main, 13MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/2.2 (110˚)

50MP f/1.7 main, 13MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/2.2 (110˚) Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e; Bluetooth 5.2; 5G mmWave

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e; Bluetooth 5.2; 5G mmWave Dimensions: 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm

163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm Weight: 218g

218g Price: Starting at £1,049 Pros Big and beautiful display

Premium build and feels great

A full day of battery life and great fast-charging Cons Middling camera zoom

Software isn’t to everyone’s taste

Design, hardware, and what’s in the box

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is the company’s sleekest handset yet, and I’d expect nothing less from the Oppo. The Find X3 Pro was a significant step in build quality and materials, and the company has refined that look for this latest-gen product. It doesn’t stand out compared to any other flagship in 2022, but it’s an easy to hold phone that feels premium to the touch.

The phone's rear is ceramic, but the reflective finish may immediately make you think it’s glass. It’s not — you can choose either Ceramic Black or Ceramic White, while some regions also have the option for a Blue eco-leather version. I had the Ceramic Black for my review period, and while I’d argue it’s more of a gray shade than pure black, it looks fantastic. It’s one whole piece of ceramic, which means it looks sleek, and the camera protrusion gently raises rather than jutting out from the rear of the phone.

There are aluminum edges that are home to all buttons and ports. You’ll find the USB-C port, speaker, and SIM tray will be on the bottom edge. The right-hand edge is home to the power button, while the left-hand edge features a volume rocker. Unlike Oppo sub-brand OnePlus, you won’t get a silence switch. Those with smaller hands may find some of those buttons a touch tough to reach, but I found the size of this device to be optimum.

The screen is made with Gorilla Glass Victus, which should ensure it survives the odd drop, and the phone is IP dust and water-resistant, meaning it’ll last in up to 1.5 meters of water for half an hour.

Unlike many other flagship phones in 2022, the Oppo Find X5 Pro continues to include a charger in the box. Everything you need to get the company’s top charging speeds – more on that in the battery life section below – comes inside the box. A SIM eject tool, a protective case, a USB dongle (Type-A to Type-C), and all the documentation you’d expect alongside your phone. If you yearn for the days when companies would include everything you need alongside your phone, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is up there with your top picks.

Display

Oppo has included a gorgeous display on the Find X5 Pro. It’s a 6.7-inch LTPO2 OLED that goes up to 120Hz. It’ll default to the smooth 120Hz refresh rate, but there’s also a 60Hz mode if you want to slow it down or save battery life. I found the smooth refresh rate excellent, though, and I’d prefer to leave it on.

HDR10+ is built-in, plus it features a peak brightness of 1300 nits—that’s well above average, but Samsung’s S22 Ultra bests it with 1,750 nits. I found the brightness was brilliant on this phone. The resolution is 1440 x 3216, which brings it to 525 pixels per inch.

Under the display, there’s an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner (the same technology Samsung uses in the S-series phones). That’s the easiest way to unlock the phone, and I haven’t had any issues with using this scanner. Oppo’s technology has improved in recent generations, and I think it’d be tough to criticize its technology here.

Software and performance

The Find X5 Pro ships with Android 12 software on board, but is hidden under Oppo’s ColorOS 12 software. This is a heavily customized look to Android 12, which means it doesn’t look like Google originally intended. You’ll have to consider this when deciding if this is the phone for you. I don’t particularly mind ColorOS, but it takes some getting used to. It isn’t to everyone’s taste, and it may be a reason you don’t want to invest in an Oppo phone.

New features as part of Color OS 12.1 include a one-handed mode and the ability to place apps on top of other apps for improved productivity. Personalization options are good here, but they’re not as helpful as in pure Android. For example, you can use wallpaper color picking, which takes an element of your wallpaper’s shade and applies it to the system settings. That’ll change menus, Quick Settings elements, and more. It doesn’t work in the same way as Material You on other Android 12 devices, so don’t expect it on every element of the phone’s UI.

Oppo promises three years of software updates for this phone, which beats the two years it offered with the Find X3 series. It doesn’t compare to the five years of support you get from Samsung’s latest flagship series. The Find X5 Pro will be upgraded to Android 15, but if you bought the S22 Ultra, you’d get the promise of at least Android 16. The Find X5 Pro also offers an extra year of security updates on top of the three years of software upgrades.

Oppo’s update performance has been relatively fast in recent years, with it taking around three months to release the update for the Find X3 Pro. The Find X2 took longer, but it still wasn’t far behind. That may mean you’ll find the updates are relatively consistent here, but they won’t be as quick as if you had a Pixel phone.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powers the global Find X5 Pro. Those in China get a different chipset inside, but I’ve found the version with Qualcomm’s tech to be robust for everything I want from a smartphone such as gaming, running multiple apps in succession, and more.

This review unit comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. A cheaper version offers 8GB of RAM with the same storage, plus there’s a 512GB that also sports 12GB of RAM. If you want the ultimate power, opt for the larger RAM variant. There’s no microSD support here, so you’ll also want to consider that before purchasing a 256GB model.

I didn’t find any issues with performance with the phone capable of running top-end games and a variety of apps at a single time. If you push this phone, you should find it is capable of doing whatever you want it to speedily.

Battery

I’ve found the battery life on the Find X5 Pro to be strong, and I’ve rarely got to the end of a full day with less than 20% in the tank. There’s a 5,000mAh battery powering this phone, and that’s likely why the battery life is so great here. If you’re using the phone less consistently than I was, you’d likely find the Find X5 Pro will last for just around two full days.

The battery notably drops quicker when you play around with the phone's brightness, but I still had around 20% leftover most days in almost a month of testing, even during intensive usage. I appreciate the larger battery here, and the other battery features are impressive.

You’ve got an 80W SuperVOOC wired charger, which the company claims can take the phone from zero to 50% in 12 minutes. We found that to be true, and the best part is that Oppo includes that charger in the box alongside the phone. As many manufacturers drop chargers from the box, Oppo persists with including them, and this can’t be a cheap accessory with 80W speeds.

There’s also wireless charging, which isn’t as fast, but it’s still a remarkably high 50W that Oppo claims will take you from empty to fully charged in 47 minutes. I couldn’t test the speed myself, but I believe that’s around what the company is claiming here. OnePlus’ similar technology meets the company’s promise, so I believe this will too.

Cameras

The Find X5 Pro includes a functional camera setup, but it isn’t as versatile as some of the competition. The camera app can also be a touch finicky, which may be a problem for some. The phone's rear has a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture. It can take fantastic imagery in daylight, and you can see examples of that in the upcoming gallery.

There’s OIS stabilization on the main camera, which is an upgrade over previous Oppo devices. It means that photos are much clearer, and there’s less blur when you’re using it. This won’t allow you to move while shooting without blur, but it makes it harder to blur your shots when you’re static. Night mode on the Find X5 Pro is suitable, and I found it worked well, but the results aren’t always as strong as the competition.

For zoom photography — a significant battleground for flagship phones right now — you’ll find it has a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto camera. It only offers up to 2x optical zoom, but it will go further distances up to 20x using digital zoom. There’s a noticeable drop-off when you increase from 2x zoom, so if this is a must-have feature for your next smartphone, look toward something like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and its 10x telephoto unit

There’s also an ultra-wide camera with a 50MP f/2.2 with a 110-degree field of view. This is the camera I used least throughout my testing, but I found it to be serviceable when you need to squeeze an extra element into a frame or when you want to take a wider shot in general.

The front camera is a 32MP f/2.4, which takes solid selfie shots, but the hole-punch camera is a touch larger in the top left-hand corner of the screen. The photos you get from this camera are helpful enough for all your social media, but you may not enjoy how this looks on the phone itself.

Video recording on the Find X5 Pro has proven impressive with that image stabilization on the primary camera. This is the first phone from Oppo that is branded with Hasselblad. It’s difficult to tell what that has done for the camera, but it matches the branding on the company’s sister OnePlus products.

Should you buy it?

Maybe, and a big part of that is down to the price of this handset. The screen is beautiful, it’s powerful enough to do everything you need from an Android phone, and the battery will last you a whole day. That doesn’t negate the high price of £1,049 in the UK. If you live in a market where you can buy the Find X5 Pro, the price will be the defining factor here. The truth is this phone costs more than a Pixel 6 Pro, and for a lot of people, the option from Google will be a better choice.

The software is another concern. Some like ColorOS, and you’ll love what Oppo has here if you do. If you’re looking to switch from OnePlus, the Find X5 Pro is a great jumping-off point as the software is similar. That said, this phone costs more than a OnePlus 10 Pro, so why would you want to do that?

The Find X5 Pro has everything that makes a smartphone great, but those two points are something you need to consider if you want to buy this handset. Suppose you’re happy with both of those. In that case, you’ll likely enjoy the long-lasting battery life, the second to none fast charging, the strong camera experience, the beautiful screen, and everything else this phone has to offer.

Buy it if…

You want a big and beautiful display.

You need some of the best fast-charging in the world, plus great battery life.

Don’t buy it if…

You want a cheaper alternative for your next phone.

You’re not a fan of ColorOS and the Find X5 Pro’s software quirks.

FAQ

Q: Q: How does the Oppo Find X5 Pro compare to the Oppo Find X3 Pro?

The Oppo Find X3 Pro was the most recent flagship from the company before the Find X5 Pro was revealed (there wasn't a Find X4 series), and the changes are plentiful, but they're not game-changing for most people. Oppo has improved its camera slightly for the latest generation, plus it has included a larger and faster-charging battery alongside other minor tweaks. The design is much more refined on the Find X5 Pro than the Find X3 Pro, and I believe you'll likely prefer it on the most recent phone.

Q: Q: How does the Oppo Find X5 Pro compare to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

For most, Samsung's latest phone will be the better choice of these two phones. It features a slightly larger display, an S Pen stylus, and a more powerful camera with a better telephoto experience. The fast-charging features are better on Oppo's smartphone, and its screen has a slightly higher pixel density, but Samsung's option is far easier to buy, and it'll likely be a better pick for most people.

Q: Q: How does the Oppo Find X5 Pro compare to the OnePlus 10 Pro?

These phones aren't as dissimilar as some may expect, and that's because OnePlus is a sister brand of Oppo. There are minor differences between the handsets, and the biggest is the design of each phone. These handsets have distinctive looks, with the OnePlus opting for one of the odder camera modules we've seen in recent years and a sandstone effect on the rear of some models. Read our full OnePlus 10 Pro review for more details on whether it's more appropriate for you.

