The Oppo Find X5 series has been leaking in increasing detail over the past few weeks. We recently got some new renders of the Find X5 Pro, the highest-end model in the lineup, and it looks simply stunning, taking design cues from last year's X3 Pro while also managing to keep things interesting with a new Hasselblad-branded camera and Oppo's MariSilicon X imaging NPU. But for those of you who don't need quite so much phone, there's still something in this lineup for you, and today we're checking out some of the first leaks of the Find X5 and X5 Lite.

Let's start with the X5 Lite, where we've got a nice set of renders to look at thanks to WinFuture, and they show a very average-looking Oppo mid-ranger. Instead of the eye-catching looks of the X5 Pro, we're got what's pretty much a rebadged Reno7 SE. This is hardly a new practice for Oppo — the Find X3 Lite from last year was also a rebranded Reno5.

The phone features a flat-back design with a triple rear camera setup, the main sensor being 64MP instead of the 50MP in the flagship models — no Hasselblad branding here or MariSilicon, either. There's also an 8MP ultra-wide, while Oppo has also included a 2MP macro lens — we're not sure why this is still a thing in 2022, but here we are. It has a flat, 90Hz AMOLED display with a thick-looking bottom bezel and a 2400x1080 resolution (so nothing to impress crowds there either), and there's a 32MP front-facing punch-hole camera in the top-left corner.

Oppo should be giving the Find X5 Lite a MediaTek Dimensity 900, and we could also be seeing up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone's tipped to get a 4,500 mAh battery that can be pumped up quickly with support for 65W charging.

We also get some information about what we might expect from the standard, non-Pro Oppo Find X5, and it seems like a decent step down from the Pro. It appears very similar in terms of design, while cutting corners on a few specific aspects like the display. According to this source the screen will get downgraded to a 1080p panel from the 1440p on the Pro (although still with a nice 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and HDR support). This one should be powered by last year's Snapdragon 888 instead of the newer 8 Gen 1 chipset. Cameras seem to be completely identical to the ones in the Pro, with the same 50MP sensors, Hasselblad branding, and MariSilicon NPU.

Oppo is expected to announce this new device lineup within the next few weeks, and if it's anywhere as exciting as leaks are portraying it to be, non-US smartphone fans could be in for a treat.

