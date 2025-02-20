Summary The Oppo Find N5 is the world’s thinnest foldable, measuring 8.93mm folded and 4.21mm unfolded.

It features an IPX9 water resistance rating, a titanium hinge, and a less visible display crease.

The Oppo Find N5 is launching in multiple countries, but a US release seems unlikely.

The OnePlus Open has been one of our favorite foldable smartphones over the past year and a half. However, OnePlus has confirmed that the Open 2 isn’t happening this year. That hasn't stopped Oppo from pushing ahead with its next foldable. After weeks of teasers, Oppo has now officially introduced the Find N5, its latest book-style foldable, in global markets.

Design-wise, the Find N5 doesn’t stray far from its predecessor. It still features a large circular camera module on the back, flat edges, and curved corners. However, Oppo has made the device thinner than ever. At just 8.93mm folded and 4.21mm unfolded, the Find N5 is the world's thinnest foldable. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold both exceed 10mm when folded. In fact, even when folded, the Find N5 is the same thickness as the previous-generation Pixel 8.

But thinness isn't the only improvement. The Find N5 is also IPX9-rated, making it the most water-resistant foldable phone to date. There's still no dust resistance, but it's great to see foldables catching up to traditional smartphones in durability. Oppo has also upgraded the Titanium hinge, which is 36% more rigid than before while being 26% smaller. Thanks to this new hinge, the crease on the inner display is noticeably less visible than on other foldables.

As for the displays, the Find N5 features a 6.62-inch OLED cover screen, which unfolds into a massive 8.12-inch OLED inner display. Both screens support a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+/Dolby Vision, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The Find N5 also supports Oppo's proprietary Pen stylus, but it doesn't come in the box — you'll have to purchase it separately.

Oppo Find N5 is the first smartphone to feature the 7-core Snapdragon 8 Elite processor