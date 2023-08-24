Summary Oppo is set to launch the Find N3 Flip on August 29, with a focus on its cameras.

The N3 Flip could be the first foldable phone with Hasselblad-branded cameras, potentially improving camera performance.

The internal specs of the N3 Flip will likely remain the same as the previous model, with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip and a 4,300mAh battery.

Oppo unveiled the N2 Flip with a large cover screen in December 2022. This was followed by a wider international launch in February this year, a first for a foldable phone from the company. The N2 Flip was among the first clamshell foldables to jump onto the larger cover screen bandwagon, with a 3.26-inch outer display. It also packed an impressive camera array comprising a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. Six months later, Oppo is ready to launch its successor, the Find N3 Flip, on August 29, and this time, it plans to focus on the cameras.

In a Weibo post, Oppo confirmed the Find N3 launch event in China for August 29 and shared its press images. They confirm the phone's design, which matches what we first saw in leaked renders last month. More importantly, the official renders from Oppo confirm triple cameras on the N3 Flip and the Hasselblad branding.

Unless the OnePlus One makes a surprise early debut, the N3 Flip could become the first foldable to launch with Hasselblad-branded cameras. Rumors suggest the third camera on Oppo's upcoming Flip phone might be a 32MP f/2.0 telephoto shooter. Clamshell Android phones are not known for their camera performance, but the Find N3 Flip might change that.

Internal specs will seemingly remain unchanged, with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip running the show and a 4,300mAh battery providing the juice.

Given the N2 Flip launched in select European and Asian markets, the N3 Flip should eventually make its way outside China. Alongside the Flip 3, the company plans to launch the Oppo Watch 4 Pro with a curved display at the event.

From the press photos, the watch looks similar to last year's Watch 3 Pro, though Oppo could refresh the internals with new sensors for advanced health tracking. Like other wearables that launch in China, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro is unlikely to run Wear OS.