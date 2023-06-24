The Oppo Find N2 Flip changed the way smartphone manufacturers looked at the cover display of a clamshell foldable. We're now seeing phones like the Motorola Razr+ featuring a larger cover screen, and if rumors and leaks are accurate, Samsung will also take this approach with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 next month. Just under six months after the Find N2 Flip made its global debut (barring the US), the first render of the Find N3 Flip has already surfaced as part of an exclusive leak by 91Mobiles.

This render reportedly comes as part of Oppo's Engineering Validation Test or EVT, a process carried out during the early stages of a smartphone's development. Though it's just one render, it's enough to tell us that the company is mulling a key hardware upgrade.

The addition of a third camera sensor on the back is interesting, given that the Find N2 Flip uses a dual camera setup. The publication adds that the smartphone will feature an identical triple camera configuration as the Oppo Reno 10 Pro, which broke cover in select markets not too long ago. This should translate to a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 32MP f/2.0 telephoto unit, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. But this is pretty much the only notable upgrade onboard, as per the source cited by 91Mobiles.

Oppo will supposedly continue to offer the same core hardware specifications as the Find N2 Flip, which likely means the retention of MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 9000+ chipset. While it's possible that the company may stick with the 4,300mAh battery + 44W fast wired charging combo from the Find N2 Flip, it's too early in the day to make this call.

Meanwhile, the primary display is speculated to be the same 6.8-inch FHD+ unit with a 120Hz refresh rate while the cover screen could retain the 3.26-inch AMOLED panel. We can also see the Oppo and Hasselblad branding at the bottom of the device, a design attribute carried over from the predecessor.

Expectedly, word on launch or pricing is scarce at this early stage. But since the Find N2 Flip made its initial debut in December 2022, the manufacturer could be targeting a similar timeline for the Find N3 Flip and the book-style Find N3 foldable.