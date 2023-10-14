Summary OnePlus and Oppo are set to reveal their foldable smartphones, the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3, respectively, on October 19.

Live images of the Oppo Find N3 show a design similar to the OnePlus Open, confirming that they are essentially the same phone.

The Oppo Find N3 is rumored to have a larger inner display than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and may come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 4,800mAh battery pack.

It's no secret that foldable smartphones are quite popular in the mobile industry, and the trend is likely to continue over the next few years. But there are still some brands that haven't jumped on the bandwagon, such as OnePlus. Despite some initial delays, we now know that the company's first foldable will be revealed on October 19. Well, the company's sister brand, Oppo, is also expected to reveal a foldable flagship on the same day — the Find N3 — albeit a few hours earlier. Some live images of Oppo's book-style foldable have now popped up, revealing a design not dissimilar to the OnePlus Open, based on what leaked renders and the company's own teasers have revealed so far.

Coming courtesy of the ever-reliable Evleaks on X, these images (and a brief video) show off the device from all angles imaginable, even providing a glimpse of the SIM ejector tool and the placement of the SIM tray next to the USB-C port. According to Android Authority, Oppo's Chief Product Officer and OnePlus founder, Pete Lau, has confirmed that the Find N3 and the OnePlus Open are basically the same devices with different branding.

We've known for a while now that OnePlus would launch a foldable of its own, with initial reports talking about a potential August 29 launch date, until supply chain issues led to the launch being pushed to October 19. Meanwhile, this isn't Oppo's first rodeo with book-type foldables. As the N3 branding suggests, this is the successor to the Oppo Find N2, with the company entering the segment back in late 2021 with the Find N.

While the OnePlus Open launch event will begin at 11 AM (ET) on October 19, the Oppo Find N3 announcement will start much sooner at 2:30 PM (GMT+8) or 2 AM (ET). The early launch could also be due to the fact that Oppo has two foldables to reveal for the global market, the aforementioned Find N3 and its clamshell sibling, the Find N3 Flip, which was announced in China this August.

If leaks leading up to the Find N3's global announcement are accurate, it should come equipped with a 7.82-inch inner screen (OLED), bearing a resolution of 2,268 x 2,440 and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, plus a 6.31-inch 2,484 x 1,116 external display. This means the Find N3 should be slightly larger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's 7.6-inch inner screen. Other rumored attributes of the Find N3 and OnePlus Open include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 4,800mAh battery pack with 67W fast wired charging, and at least 256GB of storage space on the entry-level option.

It's unlikely that the Find N3 would make it to US shores, which makes sense since it's the same phone as the OnePlus Open. As per WinFuture's Roland Quandt, OnePlus' first foldable would bear a starting price of $1,699, just $100 shy of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold. If true, this could give OnePlus a minor advantage in the US market, which is currently devoid of sufficient foldable phone options, barring the Google and Samsung offerings.