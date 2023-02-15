After a couple of forays into the world of foldables, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is proving itself one of the most exciting manufacturers of bendy phones with its latest addition to the Find N series. The new Oppo Find N2 Flip was first revealed for the Chinese market in December last year, but during an event in London, the company revealed it’s coming to other markets around the globe.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip’s name gives away the way this handset folds vertically unlike the tablet-like design of its original Find N models. There are similarities though including its tight folding design that leaves less room for dust to settle on the display than on some competitor's devices.

Oppo Find N2 Flip The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the company's first foldable phone available outside of China. It features a 6.8" 120Hz main display, a 3.26" outer screen, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Display 6.8" 120Hz AMOLED, 2520 x 1080 Battery 4300mAh Ports USB Type-C Operating System ColorOS 13 (Android 13) Front camera 32MP Rear cameras 50MP primary (f/1.8), 8MP wide-angle (f/2.2) Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G Dimensions 166 x 75 x 7.4mm Colors Astral Black, Moonlit Purple Weight 191g Charging 44W wired

The Oppo Find N2 Flip features a 3.26-inch cover screen which is the largest you’ll find on any phone of this type and allows for more functionality without opening your display. When you unfold the phone, you’ll find a 6.8" AMOLED display with a resolution of 2520 x 1080. It features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, although we’ve yet to learn how much RAM and how much storage will be available on the global version of the device. One variant of the phone features 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, but we've yet to hear of any other confirmed storage sizes.

There’s a 4,300mAh battery inside the phone that is powered by 44W fast charging. There’s a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor doing the heavy lifting, and that’s paired with an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355. On the inner screen, you’ll find a 32MP selfie shooter.

It comes running ColorOS 13 software, and Oppo has confirmed you’ll get four years of updates for this device as well as five years of security upgrades. Oppo announced this policy at the tail end of 2022, so this is the first device from the company to make good on that claim. We’re hoping to hear similar on the upcoming Oppo Find X6 series, which may launch in the coming months.

I’ve been using the Find N2 Flip for a few days now, and while I’ve yet to have the phone long enough to make a full verdict I’m starting to believe the Oppo Find N2 Flip is a true contender to the Galaxy Z Flip 4's crown. I’m not sure the ColorOS 13 software is yet there to compete with Samsung’s foldable, but the hardware here is impressive.

The highlight for me so far has been the outer display that provides far more information than Samsung’s Z Flip phones. Its use is limited as you can’t run full apps on this outer display, but it's helpful to be able to quickly reply to messages, toggle the phone's settings, see the time, and pause audio.

The truth is that the Find N2 Flip is cheaper than its closest competitor at £849 in the UK, so that’ll likely work in its favor. It’s a shame the Find N2 Flip won’t likely be available in the US. Oppo has yet to confirm whether the phone will go on sale in the US, but it's highly unlikely given the company doesn't sell any of its other phones in the country. Expect to see our full review of the Find N2 Flip in the coming weeks.