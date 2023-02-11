Oppo has an impressive albeit limited track record launching foldable smartphones. Its Find N from 2021 left us smitten, but Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its predecessors have ruled the roost with an early presence in the Western market and annual upgrades. Oppo plans to change things up a bit and steal the spotlight for itself with the Find N2 Flip launch slated for February 15.

As the name suggests, the Find N2 Flip is a clamshell-style flip-folding phone. In fact, it is the brand’s first rodeo with the design as well as with a foldable in the international market. The phone has been available in China since this past December, but the global launch will be livestreamed on Oppo’s YouTube channel. It has already created a placeholder for the stream below. You can hit it and set up a reminder for the event. Alternatively, you can watch the event on the company’s website, which also lets you create a reminder — it's set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Oppo says five years of research and development went into designing the phone. It has the largest cover screen for a flip-folding device yet, measuring 3.26 inches diagonally. Development efforts also focused on minimizing bezels for the 6.8-inch primary display and making the folding crease as close to invisible as possible.

In theory, Oppo seems to make all the right moves here: giving us a less-noticeable crease, bigger cover screen, and (hopefully) newer internals than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. If previous rumors as well as the Chinese model’s spec list are anything to go by, the global version of the Find N2 Flip could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The camera array could include a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP selfie camera. Other noteworthy specs include a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support — both larger and faster than the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

That said, Oppo could make a few tweaks to the internals or change minor details ahead of the Find N2 Flip’s global debut to suit foreign regulations down to the lowest common denominator. Come what may, we are looking forward to it.