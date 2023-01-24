In late 2021, Oppo launched its first foldable: the Find N. The device left former AP senior editor Ryne Hagner thoroughly impressed in his hands-on, and he even claimed Oppo's folding hardware has managed to leapfrog Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 in one fell swoop. A year later, in December 2022, the company announced two new foldables with different form factors: the phablet-sized Find N2 and the clamshell-shaped Find N2 Flip. Sadly, the company's foldable phones never made it out of China. This could change as soon as next month at MWC 2023 with the European debut of the N2 Flip.

Leaker SnoopyTech on Twitter claims Oppo's Find N2 Flip's European and global launch could be announced at MWC 2023 and has shared the phone's full specs sheet. If true, this would be the first foldable from the company to launch outside its home market, China. The N2 Flip has a clamshell-like form factor similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup.

While the Oppo Find N2 Flip has been on sale in China since late December 2022, its complete specifications were not clear. Based on the shared specs sheet, the folding phone will house a 3.26-inch cover display on the outside with a 60Hz refresh rate. This allows the display to be used as a viewfinder while capturing selfies or recording selfies, making it more usable than the Galaxy Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch cover display.

Oppo also uses a next-gen hinge on the Find N2 Flip for a near-invisible crease. The main folding display measures 6.8 inches with a 21:9 aspect ratio and features a 120Hz refresh rate. Like its Chinese variant, the global version of the Find N2 Flip will use MediaTek's Dimensity 9000+ chip. This is an overclocked version of the company's flagship chip from 2022, featuring a 5% faster CPU and 10% faster GPU. The phone will ship with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As for cameras, the Find N2 Flip will feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP IMX709 selfie camera.

Another area where Oppo's foldable trumps Samsung's flip phone is in battery capacity. It packs a substantially bigger 4300mAh battery vs. the Flip 4's 3700mAh cell. Even better, it supports faster 44W charging speeds, up from the Flip 4's paltry 25W. The foldable will launch in Europe running Android 13-based ColorOS 13. Under Oppo's new software policy, the phone should be eligible to receive four major ColorOS updates along with five years of security patches.

If Oppo can undercut the Galaxy Z Flip 4's pricing with the Find N2 Flip, it could make inroads into the foldable market internationally.