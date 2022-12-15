Late last year, Oppo announced the Find N. It wasn't just an attempt to take on Samsung's mobile empire — it was an impressive first crack at the foldables industry. With a larger, more usable outer display and a surprisingly minimal crease, it showcased some of the spaces where the Galaxy Z Fold series could still improve. It also left US buyers feeling as jealous as ever that Oppo phones are sold on this side of the Atlantic.

Twelve months later, Oppo returned to follow in Samsung's tracks. Much like with the original Galaxy Fold, the Find N series has been expanded to support two new folding phones: the phablet-sized Find N2 and its smaller clamshell-shaped sibling, the Find N2 Flip. Each aim to improve some of the worst aspects of foldables, leaving Samsung in need of an impressive showing at next summer's Galaxy Unpacked.

Let's start with the Find N2, because it's immediately more familiar than Oppo's new clamshell. The company didn't rock the boat this year, using a similar design with some key improvements. The inner 7.1" display is now much brighter, capable of peaking at 1,550 nits, while the outer display is slightly larger at 5.54" thanks to the reduced bezels along the sides. Oppo continues to rely on a horizontal orientation for its main foldable, making the device much wider — and therefore more comfortable when closed — than the Galaxy Z Fold series.

Both screens are now 120Hz panels, but it's the fold itself that is most likely to capture the eyes of users everywhere. The Find N2 features a second-generation hinge that is smaller, lighter, and more reliable than last year's flagship phone, allowing the weight of the entire device to drop to just 233g. Oppo also refers to the crease as "almost invisible," with a reduction from last generation. Considering how impressed we were with the Fold N compared to Samsung's efforts here, it proves just how far ahead the company really is.

Internally, the specs are what you'd expect from a late 2022 smartphone. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and runs on ColorOS 13. A 4,520mAh cell slides it just above the Galaxy Z Fold 4's capacity, which should lead to some impressive battery life. Its Hasselblad-branded camera lineup sounds impressive as well — and, in fact, is made up of exactly what we expect to see on the OnePlus 11 next year. A 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide shoot, and a 32MP 2x telephoto sensor, along with a 32MP selfie cam for images and video calls.

Of course, it's not the only folding phone Oppo's bringing to the table this year. The Find N2 Flip is the series' first clamshell variant, and it packs a punch. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, it's every bit as powerful a flagship as the full-fledged Find N2, just in a smaller form factor. It's using the same next-gen hinge for a near-invisible crease, all while managing to pack in a massive 4,300mAh battery. That's a much larger cell than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports, and should provide far improved longevity over Samsung's clamshell.

Oppo is bringing the Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip to China starting today. The company says both devices are headed for global availability, with the Flip specifically arriving throughout most European countries early next year.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait for pricing and other specifics. As far as futuristic foldables go, these look about as impressive as we've seen to date — and with rumors of a OnePlus folding phone set to launch next year, Samsung could be set to face its most serious competition yet in 2023.