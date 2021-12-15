The state of play when it comes to foldable phones has only just hit primetime after years of teething pains that have hogged the spotlight. But the global field of competitors remains narrow with Motorola claiming the first strike only to be overtaken and lapped by Samsung. In China, Huawei took the lead with an answer only coming from Xiaomi a whole 2 years later. Now, Oppo is finally in the arena with a little something called the Find N.

Oppo — part of BBK Electronics which also owns the OnePlus and Vivo brands among others — laid out some R&D lore about the Find N a few days ago, including the six stages of prototyping its engineers went through.

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Displays 7.1" 1792 x 1920 (8.4:9) AMOLED @ 120Hz adaptive refresh 5.49" 1972 x 988 (~2:1) AMOLED @ 60Hz Memory 8GB LPDDR5 RAM / 256GB UFS3.1 storage 12GB / 512GB Rear cameras 50MP Sony IMX766 f/1.8 16MP IMX481 f/2.2 ultrawide 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 f/2.4 telephoto Front cameras 32MP IMX615 f/2.4 w/ each display Battery 4,500mAh w/ 33W SUPERVOOC wired, 15W AIRVOOC/Qi wireless 10W reverse charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Peripherals Fingerprint (side), USB-C, dual nano-SIM Software ColorOS 12 w/ Android 11 Size 132.6 x 73 x 15.9mm closed 132.6 x 140.2 x 7.8-8mm open 275g Colors Black, White, Purple

Oppo is touting its investment in design as it seeks to avoid Samsung's teething issues with the foldable form factor. Its 12-layer formula for its display cover, which includes a substrate or some substrates of 0.03mm-thick glass, is meant to last through 200,000 fold cycles, withstand temperatures as low as -20°C, and produces a crease profile 80% smaller than in a competing device (let's be real, this is about the Galaxy Z Fold3) according to analysis from TÜV Rheinland. From these talking points, the imperative for the Find N is to not only outlast, but outclass on the glass component — after all, what you see on a phone is priority number one.

The company has also revealed that its Flexion hinge, made of 136 parts with a manufacturing tolerance of less than 0.01mm, costs three times as much to make. All this engineering should enable the Find N to have a larger range of usability at folded angles in FlexForm Mode than the Fold3 in Flex Mode — 50° to 120° versus 75° to 115°.

Oppo is also looking to outdo Samsung on the software side as well. To trigger split-screen mode, the Find N using a two-finger swipe gesture instead of the Fold3's sidebar controls — this conflicts with Android 12's two-finger swipe to activate one-handed mode, but we'll see how that gets handled as the phone launches with Android 11 out of the box. The transition between using the exterior display to the interior one (and vice versa) is also more immediate and, thus, not as clumsy-looking.

And while we're talking about the panels, both interior and exterior AMOLED screens are rated to achieve up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness with super-fine calibration of 10,240 levels.

There are plenty of trade-offs between the Find N and Fold3, but certain aspects such as the lower memory configuration and the slightly smaller footprint may open the folding phablet up to lower price points and more buyers.

Oppo's new phone will only be available in China starting December 23. Price points have yet to go public at time of writing, but if the reception is positive, we may see same-gen or next-gen designs coming out of the BBK brands and reaching over to western markets.

