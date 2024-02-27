Summary Oppo is returning to all European markets where the brand had previously been available after forming a strategic partnership with Telefonica group.

A patent dispute with Nokia had led to Oppo's exit from Germany. Other BBK Electronics brands also faced legal action.

OnePlus and Vivo are also returning to some European markets after resolving patent issues.

Oppo, the China-based electronics manufacturer, has not received a warm welcome in Europe in recent years. Back in 2022, the company faced a sales ban in Germany after a court ruled that it had illegally used Nokia’s patented technology. Since then, Oppo sister brand OnePlus and fellow BBK Electronics sub-brand Vivo have received the green light to return to Germany. Now, Oppo is making progress of its own, and its immediate effects will be seen in Europe.

According to an update posted by All About Samsung editor Max Jambor on X (formerly Twitter), Oppo has entered a strategic partnership with the Telefonica group as it ramps up for a return to all European markets where the brand had "been present before." This telecom group is responsible for providing mobile services in 12 countries, primarily in Europe. Oppo’s deal is for three years, but details on its value were not initially revealed. It is also unclear whether Oppo intends to extend this deal, as well as its presence in Europe.

When Oppo originally ran into trouble in Europe and was issued a sales ban, Nokia offered an independent, neutral arbitration. Oppo rejected this, and it did not attempt to renew any patent licenses on fair terms. The company was just one of several that Nokia took legal action against in Europe — however, the others were also part of the BBK Electronics group, namely OnePlus and Vivo.

While OnePlus’ return to Europe may have surprised some, rumors had already suggested that the company intended to come back to the region. In 2023, the company said that it was continuing to invest in Europe, despite the recent developments. At the beginning of 2024, Vivo announced that it had entered a patent license agreement with Nokia — one that would resolve “pending litigation” across the region. For these reasons, it isn’t entirely shocking that all three companies have managed to make their way back to Europe. Moving forward, it will be in their best interest to mind such patents to avoid more snags in the road.