It's fair to say that ColorOS is a lot more important to a lot more people now since it not only powers Oppo phones, but also shares its code base with OnePlus's OxygenOS skin. What started off as subtle changes on OnePlus devices, as we saw on the Nord 2, went on to become a much more homogenous software experience between the two sister brands with the current latest versions of ColorOS and OxygenOS sharing more elements than ever. While this means that the OxygenOS 13 launch from last week may have unintentionally provided clues as to what to expect with ColorOS 13 already, you won't have to wait to see the full thing for much longer now that Oppo has a game plan.

According to 91mobiles, the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update will launch globally this month. This will be followed by a rollout to the Reno 8 series in September. It may seem outlandishly quick since that's the very same month Google's Pixel phones might see Android 13 go stable, but considering that Oppo already has a ColorOS 13 beta program up and running, the company might just pull it off.

For folks who want to skip the wait and check out all of what Oppo has in store with its latest update, that beta program is live for the Find N, Find X5, and Find X5 Pro (presumably any of these will get the stable ColorOS 13 update this month). It's limited to Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, UAE, France, and Australia, though, and only a thousand users will be selected for it. If you haven't signed up yet, then chances are that you've missed the opportunity already since recruitment days are officially over. Still, there's no harm in checking for any remaining slots: simply navigate to Settings > About device > Trial versions to do so.

Just keep in mind before proceeding that beta software like this can be a bug-fest. Oppo has already warned of problems like NFC issues, janky auto-brightness, "display malfunction" after sending messages on WhatsApp, and there's a good chance that there are many more waiting to be encountered.