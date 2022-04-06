Internet browser Opera has offered a built-in VPN on Android since 2019, and now the company is expanding its service with its first device-wide protection for your Android device. This version isn't free, and it's still in beta for now, but it promises to protect your whole Android phone or tablet without the need for downloading any new apps. The service is called Opera VPN Pro, and it's available from today.

Opera says it offers "high-speed servers," but there's no clear information on what speeds you'll be able to reach. There are over 3,000 different private network servers in over 30 locations worldwide. There's also a data-saving mode to ensure you don't go over your typical data cap while using the VPN.

So far, this sounds much like a standard VPN, but it's specifically for Android phones and tablets. Like the company's free VPN, this is a no-log service which means it won't track your activity online. You'll also be able to use the same account and browser as the free Opera VPN service, so it should be easy to set up if you're already using Opera.

Early bird pricing for Opera VPN Pro starts at $1.99 a month if you opt for a three-month subscription, while it increases to $2.99 if you want to pay by the month. There's also a 7-day free trial period to try it out before subscribing. VPN Pro is just for Android devices, so it's unlikely to be a service you can use on every one of your gadgets. That said, this will work on up to six different Android devices if you're signed in to the same account, so you'll be able to use it across various phones and tablets.

Opera VPN Pro is cheaper than Mozilla and Google's alternative VPN services, with the former costing $4.99 a month and the latter costing $7.99 a month (although that is part of the broader Google One membership). To use Opera VPN Pro, you'll have to download the Opera for Android Beta 68.2 app. Your devices will need to be running Android 6.0 software or higher. Not sold on Opera's service? Check out our list of the best VPN apps for Android.

