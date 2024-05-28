Summary Opera is teaming up with Google to integrate Gemini AI into its browser, offering users access to advanced AI capabilities.

Aria assistant in Opera browsers will provide access to Gemini for tasks like answering user queries and searching the web.

In addition to Gemini, Opera will also support other AI models like Llama from Meta and Imagen 2 from Google Cloud for text-to-image generation.

While Google Gemini may not seem ready for primetime yet — especially after the AI Overviews fiasco — it hasn't deterred companies from planning to use the AI model for their services. With Gemini Nano coming to Google Chrome and Microsoft's Copilot already available in Edge, Opera doesn't want to be left behind. Opera today announced that it is bringing Google’s Gemini to its browsers.

This news comes shortly after Opera rolled out its AI summarization feature on Android. However, today's news focuses on Opera's desktop browser as the company announced that both Opera and the gaming-focused Opera GX will get direct access to Google Gemini (via 9to5Google). While not available directly, users will be able to access Gemini through the existing Aria assistant browser available in Opera browsers. Like other AI assistants, Aria can answer user queries, search the web, and more.

However, Opera says that it won't rely solely on Gemini. Aria uses Opera’s LLM Composer AI engine, which doesn’t just use one provider or LLM. According to the company's press release, this engine processes the user’s intent and decides which AI model to use for each task. In addition to Gemini, Opera’s browser also supports Llama from Meta, Vicuna, Mixtral from Mistral AI, and other AI models.

There's more to Opera's collaboration with Google than just Gemini

But Gemini isn't the only AI model that Opera is tapping. The Norwegian company is also collaborating with Google Cloud to allow users to generate text-to-image using Google's Imagen 2 model on Vertex AI. This, too, is accessible right through the Aria assistant. Additionally, Opera says that its AI will now be able to read out responses in a conversational manner, thanks to Google's advanced text-to-audio model.

For now, Gemini on Opera is only available in the Opera One Developer release version. To use it, download the latest Opera 112.0.5179.0 developer update on your desktop and access Gemini through Aria in the sidebar.