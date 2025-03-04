Summary Opera's new Browser Operator AI executes complex commands, enhancing the overall user experience.

Privacy-conscious, on-device processing to avoid cloud data pitfalls.

Google's Gemini upgrades may overshadow similar browser-level AI integration, leaving users with just OpenAI's Operator in Chrome.

AI is evidently all-pervading, and Gemini has taken over Assistant duties on Android recently. We're also witnessing a shift from chatbot-style interactions to master-servant-style conversations and agentic interactions where AI executes complex chains of commands at your bidding. OpenAI's solution is called Operator, and it is available to a select audience, but Gemma may not even get stage time at Google's annual developer conference this year. Meanwhile, Opera browser has beaten the Search giant to the punch with a new addition.

Opera is one of the most popular browser apps on Android, and the Norwegian brand just pulled the wraps off a new AI agent baked into the browser, named Browser Operator. Not to be conflated with OpenAI's agent also named Operator, Opera's creation is touted as a "paradigm shift" in user experience since it can execute complex chains of commands when instructed in natural language.

For instance, you can ask the Browser Operator to order 10 pairs of white tennis socks from Nike in size 12, and sit back while the task is handled for you automatically. While the task is underway, you'll see a progress indicator of which step is in progress. This way, the user can cancel or intervene at any time.

Only a tech preview for now

Privacy still matters

Interestingly, Opera claims Browser Operator uses on-device processing to avoid typical privacy loopholes associated with cloud data processing and reliance on screenshots or screen recording to execute actions. While the efficacy of these methods remains questionable, Opera is currently offering Browser Operator as a limited tech preview, with a commitment to an open-ended release timeline.

Meanwhile, Operator from ChatGPT creators OpenAI is already out in the open, available to Pro subscribers spending $200 a month for that, and other cool AI features. We believe Google's implementation is most likely to find its way into a browser like Chrome given how eagerly the company integrated Circle to Search in Chrome, but when that might be is anyone's guess, since the focus seems to be on Gemini upgrades for now.