It's hard to deny how big AI has become, seemingly overnight. While it has really been around us for a long time, generative AI suddenly blew up as products like ChatGPT (for text) and Stable Diffusion/DALL-E (for images) exploded in popularity. And as with every shiny new thing, of course, everyone wants to be in on it. Opera, one of the biggest browsers out there, is also hopping on the bandwagon, but we can't help but wonder how inspired this is from another browser that also recently made AI its biggest feature.

Opera has announced that the browser is getting Aria, an artificial intelligence that will search the internet and compose answers to any question you might have, including about Opera's features. It's based on OpenAI's GPT, and unlike ChatGPT, Opera says that this can search the internet and give you answers based on current events, rather than being constrained to data up to 2021. The AI is also knowledgeable in Opera support documentation, so it can help you if you happen to have any problem with the browser. It's able to help you with anything you've used other AI chatbots for. You can ask it to come up with a joke that's never been told before, you can ask it for lyrics for a song, you can ask it to write code... the possibilities are endless.

Source: Opera

If all of this sounds familiar to you, it's because it is. Microsoft Edge, Microsoft's browser that ships with Windows 11 computers, was also infused with generative AI right as Microsoft re-directed its Bing search engine to also be a chatbot, and a pretty good one at that. To be fair to Opera, though, it has been trying to get into the AI game for some time. It first introduced a shortcut for accessing ChatGPT before launching its reimagined Opera One browser, with even more space for generative AI stuff. Its own AI is, really, just the next natural step.

Users who want to check out Aria can do so by downloading the Opera One browser on their PCs or the Opera browser on smartphones (beta versions in both cases).