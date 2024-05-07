Summary The AI race is heating up in web browsers, with Opera introducing a new AI feature for Android to summarize web pages.

Simply tap the three dots in the Opera Android browser to access the "Summarize" option and get a concise summary of any page.

While Opera claims to be the first on Android, Google Gemini already offers a similar feature to summarize web pages efficiently.

The AI race is reaching a whole new level. These days, you can barely find an app or a service that hasn't yet incorporated some sort of AI capabilities. Among other things, web browsers have a significant potential to incorporate AI features, whether based on ChatGPT or Google Gemini. With the Google Chrome browser ushering in new technological eras with Gemini, rivals don't want to fall behind. The Norway-based Opera has just introduced a new AI feature to join the race — but you've probably seen it before on Google Gemini.

Opera's latest update for Android, as the company highlighted on its blog, brings the ability to summarize web pages (via TechCrunch). This feature is seamlessly integrated into the Opera AI assistant Aria, which was launched last year. With the AI summarization feature, Opera can transform lengthy web pages, blogs, and research papers into concise text, saving you a significant amount of time and effort.

The Opera browser on Android now summarizes web pages, thanks to AI

Enabling this powerful feature is a breeze. Simply open the web page you wish to summarize, then tap the three dots in the top-right corner and select the "Summarize" option. In just a few seconds, you'll have a concise summary of the page at your fingertips, empowering you to digest information more efficiently.

The Opera summarizing tool is now available on version 82 of the Android app. To access the feature, make sure to install the latest updates for your Opera browser.

While Opera claims it's the first browser on Android to offer an AI-powered webpage summarizing tool, we've already seen a similar feature on Google Gemini that works with any browser, including Opera itself and Google Chrome. If Gemini is set as your default Assistant, you can summon it while reading a web page, tap the "Add this screen" button, and then tell it to summarize the page. It prepares a neat summary in just a few seconds. The feature has also made its way to Gmail.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Opera has introduced an AI-powered summarizing tool. In 2023, Opera unveiled a ChatGPT-powered tool called "Shorten," allowing users to summarize web pages. At the time, the feature was added to the Opera browser for Windows.