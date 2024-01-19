OpenOffice is a suite of free productivity tools that replaces most of the functionality of Microsoft's Office platform and adds additional features (though you can't track stock prices the way you can on Google Sheets). It also works across multiple operating systems, even on the best Chromebooks, and it plays well with existing MS Office documents and spreadsheets.

Many of its best features aren't immediately apparent to new users. We compiled a list of our favorite OpenOffice tips and tricks to help you take advantage of OpenOffice's versatile offerings.

1 Customize your toolbars

OpenOffice has one of the most broadly customizable interfaces of any software of its kind. You can customize the existing headers and add functions to make them accessible with a single click.

Click View on the toolbar. Select Toolbars. Go to the Toolbars drop-down menu to toggle toolbars on or off, or select Customize to alter the content of existing toolbars.

2 Add extensions for more features

OpenOffice comes with an impressive number of tools. One advantage of its open platform is that you can add third-party extensions to fill gaps that exist.

Select Tools from the toolbar. Click Extension Manager in the drop-down menu. In the Extension Manager window, select Get more extensions online. This opens a browser page where you can search for extensions or browse by categories like operating system or application.

Extensions give you access to dictionaries in other languages, allow you to import and edit PDFs, add new template options, and other useful functions.

3 Turn on writing assists

OpenOffice has several modules to help you draft clean, grammatically valid text documents. You can activate automatic spellchecking, access a thesaurus, or add non-standard dictionaries.

Click Tools in the toolbar and select Options. In the Options window, open Language Settings and choose Writing Aids. Choose the language modules and dictionaries you want to activate and the live spelling and grammatical tools you want to use.

4 Add a table of contents to your document

Add a table of contents to documents with several subsections or longer documents you want to break into digestible sections for easier navigation.

A table of contents requires headers. To create a header, click Format, then select Styles and Formatting. Select a header style, click the document where you'd like to place it, and enter the header text. To create a table of contents, click Insert in the toolbar. Then, choose Indexes and Tables and select Indexes and Tables from the sub-menu. In the Insert index/table window, enter a title for your table of contents or leave it as default, and select the Table of Contents option in the Type drop-down menu. If you only want the table of contents to include a certain number of headers, choose Chapter in the Create index/table for drop-down and set the number of headers you want in the Evaluate up to level box. To alter the format and style of your table of contents, click Additional styles and then select the ellipsis (...) to the right of it. Click OK to add the table of contents to your document.

5 Quickly search the web for keywords in your document

OpenOffice allows you to quickly search the text in your documents on popular search engines like Google, Yahoo, and others. Add this functionality to your toolbar for easy access.

Click View from the toolbar, choose Toolbars, and then toggle on the Hyperlink Bar option. To search the web for text in your document, highlight it, click the binoculars icon, and choose which search engine to use from the drop-down menu.

6 Create a bibliography to cite your sources

OpenOffice offers a built-in tool for citing sources in formal or academic documents.

To cite a reference, click Insert on the toolbar, choose Indexes and tables, and choose Bibliography entry. Select From document content and then click New. Enter your reference information, choose its Type, click OK, and select Insert. This inserts the reference into the text in square brackets. After creating your references, you're ready to collate a bibliography. Choose Insert, select Indexes and tables, select Indexes and tables again, and select Bibliography.

7 Quickly get a word count

OpenOffice displays the word count in a selected block of text or in the entire document. For the former, select the text you want to count and click Word Count under the Tools menu in the toolbar. To see word and character count in the document, as well as supplementary information, navigate to File > Properties > Statistics.

8 Precisely position text

OpenOffice has a Direct cursor feature that allows you to drop text almost anywhere in a document. This feature is especially handy for formatting presentations.

Go to Tools on the toolbar and select Options. Open the OpenOffice Writer sub-menu and choose Formatting Aids in the drop-down menu. Check the Direct cursor box. You can also choose how you want OpenOffice to determine the position of the Direct cursor. To change the color of the Direct cursor, open the OpenOffice sub-menu in the Options window and select Appearance. Then scroll down to Direct cursor, and choose the color you want from the Color setting menu.

9 Email your document

OpenOffice lets you skip the process of manually attaching a document to an email. Instead, you can send it from the program.

Choose File, and then select Send. Select Document as Email. OpenOffice opens your default email client, and the document appears as an attachment.

You can email a document in other formats, like PDF. However, the send document as email feature doesn't work with web-based email clients like Gmail. To take advantage of it, install a mail program and add your email account to it.

10 OpenOffice Calc spreadsheet tips

Calc is OpenOffice's equivalent of Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets and lets you build and manage spreadsheets. Here are some quick tips to use some of its most powerful features:

Quickly create charts by clicking Menu > Insert > Chart and choosing the type of chart you want to build.

by clicking > > and choosing the type of chart you want to build. Access over 100 functions by clicking Menu > Insert > Functions .

> > . Take advantage of standard and automatic filters to parse data by clicking Menu > Data > Filter and choosing Auto or Standard Filter . You can also create an advanced filter and add conditions within the spreadsheet.

> > and choosing or . You can also create an advanced filter and add conditions within the spreadsheet. Quickly add a hyperlink by choosing Insert > Hyperlink , and then customize the link text or insert it inside a frame.

> , and then customize the link text or insert it inside a frame. Save a range of cells and assign a name to them so that you can re-select them later through Menu > Data > Define Range.

Become an OpenOffice Jedi

Like some of the best software, OpenOffice becomes more powerful and intuitive the more you use it. Start with the above as a cheatsheet, and soon you'll be creating, formatting, and exporting docs and spreadsheets like a champion. If you're interested in OpenOffice Writer and use Google's platform for spreadsheets, check out some quick tips for Google Sheets.