Office software affects your workflow, whether you're creating a document, crafting a presentation, or managing complex spreadsheets. Microsoft Office has long held the spotlight, but one good competitor is Apache OpenOffice. It's a productivity suite fit for anyone seeking budget-friendly options without giving up important features.

Apache OpenOffice is primarily for laptops running Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. Your Chromebook computer may support it if you use a Linux terminal to install apps. Here's everything you need to know about OpenOffice.

What is Apache OpenOffice?

Apache OpenOffice (AOO) is free and open source software for office productivity owned by the Apache Software Foundation (ASF). Its origins began in 1999 when Sun Microsystems, an American technology company, acquired StarOffice from Star Divisions, a German software company.

Before that, StarOffice had the name StarWriter. Sun Microsystems took the app's core and made it public as OpenOffice.org in 2000, allowing anyone to use, modify, and distribute it.

Then came Oracle Corporation. The computer software company bought Sun Microsystems in 2010. It continued improving StarOffice and OpenOffice.org and rebranded them under the Oracle Open Office name. Later that year, it faced management challenges.

Many developers left the company to form The Document Foundation (TDF) and create LibreOffice in January 2011. Oracle discontinued OpenOffice.org and gave the software to the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) in the same year. The ASF renamed it Apache OpenOffice after its elevation to a top-level project.

How does Apache OpenOffice work?

You need to download OpenOffice from the official website. It's where the authentic version of the software exists. You'll need a Windows, Linux, or MacBook computer, as the software only works on desktops. It works on Chromebooks if you use the Linux terminal.

After installation, MacBooks may be unable to verify the app because of the gatekeeper. It's a security feature ensuring only trusted software from identified developers can run on the PC.

But you can bypass it. Select Cancel on the warning, and go to System Settings > Privacy & Security. Under Security, your computer informs you that it blocked OpenOffice. Tap Open Anyway.

When you launch the app, you'll provide the name and initials you want to show on documents and changes.

Next, you'll see six programs that are similar to Microsoft products. They include the following:

Writer: The word processor resembles Microsoft Word and is designed for creating and editing text documents.

The word processor resembles Microsoft Word and is designed for creating and editing text documents. Calc: A spreadsheet program comparable to MS Excel for performing calculations, analyzing data, and making charts.

A spreadsheet program comparable to MS Excel for performing calculations, analyzing data, and making charts. Impress: A presentation program similar to PowerPoint. You'll use it to create slideshows by adding text, images, and multimedia elements.

A presentation program similar to PowerPoint. You'll use it to create slideshows by adding text, images, and multimedia elements. Draw: A vector graphics editor for manipulating drawings, diagrams, flowcharts, and illustrations.

A vector graphics editor for manipulating drawings, diagrams, flowcharts, and illustrations. Base: A database management program for handling databases, designing forms, and running queries.

A database management program for handling databases, designing forms, and running queries. Math: A tool for creating and using mathematical formulas.

Apache OpenOffice home menu

Most office suites have default file formats, even while supporting others. OpenOffice uses the Open Document Format (ODF) as its standard. That's what the app automatically saves your files as, but you can change it when saving a document. You can save them as PDF files or with ODT, XML, and HTML extensions, among others.

The app's basic features and toolbars equip you to work seamlessly, but you can add to its capabilities using extensions and templates.

What are the advantages of using OpenOffice?

You can use OpenOffice as an individual, business, educational institution, or public administration. You can download it without paying or needing a subscription plan. Plus, it's an all-in-one tool. You won't have to get each of its programs separately.

The Calc application within Apache OpenOffice

The open source office suite operates under the Apache 2.0 License. You have permission to use, change, and share it without limit. For example, you may want to add custom templates, fonts, and styles, adjust the user interface elements, or translate them into different languages to meet regional preferences.

You need programming skills and a good grasp of software development tools to modify Apache OpenOffice. It requires you to work with the source code. You might face code errors, compatibility problems, and other functionality issues without the necessary skills or knowledge.

What are the disadvantages of Apache OpenOffice?

Apache OpenOffice doesn't have a mobile app for Android and iOS devices. You can't access documents quickly or switch between your computer, smartphone, and tablet easily. The app is less collaborative and user-friendly than modern apps, like Google Docs, which exist in the cloud.

Also, you'll convert documents frequently to work with people using different office suites. OpenOffice doesn't support some formats. For example, you can't view MS Office documents in the DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX formats. Likewise, MS Office can't import files in the ODF format. You must use third-party apps or add-ons to convert them.

Choosing a file type to save Apache OpenOffice Writer file

OpenOffice's open standard is a two-sided coin. It has its benefits, but the downside is that its improvement depends on community contributions. There's slower progress in updating new features compared to projects with dedicated and full-time teams. For instance, its developers are always seeking volunteers to create native language releases.

Say yes to freedom and productivity in OpenOffice

Apache OpenOffice is a feature-rich and free office suite you can tweak to meet your needs. Consider your preferences, the features you need, and compatibility with your workflow or that of your collaborators when choosing any software.

If you need a hand, Microsoft Office and Google Workspace are top choices for teamwork and enterprise-level features, but Workspace is cloud-based. Apple's iWork is tailored for macOS and iOS ecosystems, allowing for synchronization through iCloud. All tools come with word processing, spreadsheet management, and illustrative capabilities like OpenOffice.