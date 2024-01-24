OpenOffice is a popular open source office suite that offers productivity tools like Microsoft Office and Google Workspace. If you use OpenOffice for your word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation needs, make it the default program for opening these types of files on your laptop or PC.

Most laptops that run Windows 11 and 10 allow you to change the default apps for programs, just like our top-rated Chromebooks do.

Steps to make OpenOffice the default program on Windows 11

If the latest version of Windows, which is Windows 11, is installed on your laptop or PC, here are the steps to make OpenOffice the default application:

Click the Start icon with the Windows logo. Choose the Settings cog icon in the window that pops up. Select Apps from the left pane and select Default apps. Scroll through the list to find the app for which you want to change the default setting (for instance, Microsoft Word). Click the app to see a list of file or link types it can open. To change the default app, select a file or link type (for instance, .doc or .docx) and choose your preferred app (OpenOffice, in this case).

Alternatively, type the file or link type in the search bar, select it from the results that populate below, and choose the app to open that particular file or link type.

Steps to make OpenOffice the default program on Windows 10

If Windows 10 runs on your laptop or PC, here are the steps to follow to make OpenOffice the default program:

Select the Start menu. Click the Settings cog. When the Settings window opens, navigate to Apps. Select Default apps from the left pane. On the Default app window, scroll to the bottom and click Choose default applications by file type. Select a file type for which you would like to change the default app to OpenOffice (for instance, .doc or .docx) and select the current default app for it. In the window that opens up, locate the logo for OpenOffice and click it to change the default app.

You can follow the same steps for all file types supported by OpenOffice. This ensures that the next time you open any of these files, they automatically open in OpenOffice.

Embrace productivity with Apache OpenOffice

Now that you've switched to OpenOffice, you're ready to benefit from the comprehensive suite of tools available to you for free to meet your productivity needs. The best part about Apache OpenOffice is that it's available in multiple languages and works on most computers. What's more, if you have experience using tools within Google Workspace or Microsoft Office Suite, you're unlikely to come across a significant learning curve with OpenOffice.